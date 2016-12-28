Sealdah-Ajmer Express Derailment: Worst Train Accidents in India

Raising questions over railway safety in the country, India woke up to another derailment incident on Wednesday as New Delhi-bound Sealdah-Ajmer Express train derailed in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The second rail tragedy, witnessed in Uttar Pradesh in just two months, has left 44 persons injured.

Here is a look at some of the worst train accidents in India:

- 20 November 2016: The Indore-Patna Express train got derailed near Kanpur. The accident claimed 100 lives and left numerous injured.

- 28 May 2010: Gyaneshwari Express train derailment incident left 170 dead in the West Midnapore district of West Bengal.

- 9 September 2002: Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express plunged into the Dhawa river which killed over 120 persons.

- 26 November 1998: One of the worst train disasters in Punjab killed 212 persons and left over 250 injured.

- 2 August 1999: Collision of Awadh–Assam Express and Brahmaputra Mail near remote station of Gaisal near Guwahati in Assam killed 268 people.

- 20 August 1995: Firozabad rail disaster occurred after Kalindi Express train hit a cow in Uttar Pradesh. The accident killed 358 people.