Sealdah-Ajmer Express Derailment: Chronology of Major Railway Accidents Since 2010

Kanpur: Fifteen coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer Express train derailed at Kanpur Dehat on Wednesday morning. At least 28 people were also injured in the accident.

Here’s a look at the most recent train accidents in India:



Chronology of Major Railway Accidents Since 2010

- September 12, 2015: At least 2 people were killed and eight others injured as nine coaches of a Duranto Express, going from Secunderabad to Mumbai, derailed in Karnataka.

- August 24, 2015: A Congress lawmaker was among five people killed when a truck rammed the Bangalore-Nanded Express in Andhra Pradesh.

- August 4, 2015: 28 killed and 25 went missing as Kamayani and Janata Express trains derailed in Madhya Pradesh.

- May 25, 2015: 2 persons died and six were injured as eight compartments of the Howrah-Jammu Muri Express derailed in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh.

- March 20, 2015: 32 people died and over 50 injured as two coaches of the Dehradun-Varanasi Janta Express derailed in Uttar Padesh's Rae Bareli district.

- February 13, 2015: At least 9 passengers were killed and 70 injured when the Bengaluru-Ernakulam Inter-City Express derailed near Hosur in Karnataka.

- September 30, 2014: 13 Killed, 47 injured in train collision near Gorakhpur.

- June 25, 2014: 4 people were killed after Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express derailed near Chhapra in Bihar.

- August 18, 2014: 20 people, including eight children, were killed when a speeding train rammed into a packed autorickshaw at a railway crossing between Semra and Sugauli stations in Bihar's east Champaran district.

- May 04, 2014: 18 people were killed and 124 injured after the engine and six bogies of a passenger train derailed in the Konkan Railway route in Raigad district of Maharashtra. The Diva-Sawantwadi passenger train, which left Diva at around 7.30 am, derailed shortly after crossing the Bhise Khind tunnel at around 9:30 am killing 18 passengers.

- February 17, 2014: 3 passengers were killed and 37 others injured when ten coaches of a train derailed at Ghoti near Igatpuri in Nashik district. The mishap took place at around 6.20 am when 12618 Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Lakshadweep Mangala Express train was passing through the Ghoti-Igatpuri section, about 35 kms from Nashik.

- January 08, 2014: 4 persons were charred and 5 died due to suffocation after three sleeper coaches S2, S3 and S4 of the Bandra-Dehradun Express were gutted in fire. The incident occurred between Dahanu road and Gholvad station near Surat.

- December 28, 2013: 26 people, including two children, were killed and 12 others injured when a fire broke out in the A/C 3-tier B-1 coach of the Bangalore-Nanded Express train at Kothacheruvu near Puttaparthi in Anantpur district of Andhra Pradesh.

- August 19, 2013: At least 37 people died and dozens of others injured after an express train ran over them at Dhamara halt in Khagaria district in Bihar.

- June 30, 2012: 35 passengers were killed and 25 severely injured when a coach of the Delhi-Chennai-Tamil Nadu Express caught fire near Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh.

- May 22, 2012: 25 people were killed when the Bangalore-bound Hampi Express collided with a stationary goods train in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district.

- May 28, 2010: At least 148 people were killed as Maoists derailed the Gyaneshwari Express in West Bengal's Midnapore district.