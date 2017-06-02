Seamless Banking Under 5 Minutes With Kotak 811

There is so much we can do under 5 minutes. We could cook, book a cab, buy a coffee, gather information or we could get a bank account!

In the age of instant living, there is almost nothing that can’t be done with the internet. However, the smarter ones can use it better to get more done without the bygone hassle. Opening a bank account had never been simpler and hassle-free.

Yes, it’s true, Kotak 811 helps you do away with all the paperwork involved in opening a bank account in less than 5 minutes. The process is as simple as contemplating the thought of being financially stable.

The Kotak’s 811 plan gives more power to its customers by not only helping you get ahead in banking but also avail all the services like earning an interest of 6% p.a on savings, making online money transfers for free, getting a virtual debit card to help with smarter payments while shopping and there is no minimum balance requirement ! You can also add and withdraw money from your account at ease within the mobile app.

It’s smart. It’s simple and it’s secure. All you need to get started is your Adhaar card and PAN details to register. Once registered, you will be provided with an instant OTP on your mobile. The next step involves getting the CRN number and it is done! On the clock in less than 5 minutes!

The app is available for both the iOS and android users. With Kotak Mahindra you could use your smart phone and money better as it enables you to pay your utility bills, shop, do net banking, book flights and movie tickets with just a few clicks on the app.

