SEBA Assam HSLC/AHM Class 10th Compartment Results 2017 Declared on resultsassam.nic.in
The SEBA Assam Class 10th High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC/AHM) Compartment Result 2017 has been declared by the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) on its official website – resultsassam.nic.in.
The regular examination for Class 10th was held from February 17th to March 10th 2017 this year, in which nearly 3.81 Lakh students had appeared. SEBA had declared the exam result in July 2017 last month after which the students who had failed to clear 1 subject were given a re-appear chance via compartmental examinations.
The students who had appeared in SEBA HSLC Supplementary Exams can check their results by following the instructions below.
How to Check SEBA Assam Class 10th HSLC Compartment Results 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official results website of Assam Board – resultsassam.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the following exam result url:
High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC & AHM) Results 2017, Assam
Step 3: Enter your Roll eg: B17-025 or BM17-873,
Number eg: 0001 and
Security Code,
Click Submit
Step 4: Download Your Result and Save it, Take a Print Out for Further Reference
Direct Link: resultsassam.nic.in/hslcresult.aspx
The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will issue marksheets and Class 10th High School Leaving Certificates (HSLC / AHM) for the students who had appeared in the SEBA Class 10th Compartmental exams 2017. The same are expected to be available in a month’s time at the respective schools of the students. Meanwhile, the students can apply for admissions to the next class by showing the print out of downloaded copies or ask the school administration for further guidance.
