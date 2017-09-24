GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Security Forces Conduct Search Operation in Jammu & Kashmir's Uri to Nab Terrorists

An Army official said security personnel laid a cordon and started a search operation in the Kalgai area of Uri this morning following information about the presence of terrorists there.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2017, 9:15 AM IST
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday launched a cordon and search operation in Uri near the Line of Control in north Kashmir.

"Security personnel laid a cordon and started a search operation in the Kalgai area of Uri this morning following information about the presence of terrorists there," an Army official said.

Further details of the operation are awaited.
