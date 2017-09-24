Security Forces Conduct Search Operation in Jammu & Kashmir's Uri to Nab Terrorists
An Army official said security personnel laid a cordon and started a search operation in the Kalgai area of Uri this morning following information about the presence of terrorists there.
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday launched a cordon and search operation in Uri near the Line of Control in north Kashmir.
"Security personnel laid a cordon and started a search operation in the Kalgai area of Uri this morning following information about the presence of terrorists there," an Army official said.
Further details of the operation are awaited.
