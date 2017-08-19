Security Forces Launch Search Operation in Shopian
The security personnel cordoned off Dangam, Wangam, Zainapora, Mantribug and several other adjoining villages following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
Srinagar: Security forces on Saturday launched multiple cordon and search operations spread across 10 villages of Shopian district in south Kashmir as part of the latest offensive against militancy, officials said.
He said searches were in progress but "no contact has yet been established with the militants" in these villages.
The official said cordon and search operations were also in progress in five other areas in south Kashmir, outside Shopian district.
