GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Security Forces Launch Search Operation in Shopian

The security personnel cordoned off Dangam, Wangam, Zainapora, Mantribug and several other adjoining villages following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2017, 12:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Srinagar: Security forces on Saturday launched multiple cordon and search operations spread across 10 villages of Shopian district in south Kashmir as part of the latest offensive against militancy, officials said.

The security personnel cordoned off Dangam, Wangam, Zainapora, Mantribug and several other adjoining villages following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said searches were in progress but "no contact has yet been established with the militants" in these villages.

The official said cordon and search operations were also in progress in five other areas in south Kashmir, outside Shopian district.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.