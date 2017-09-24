Security Forces Thwart Uri-type Attack Plan, Kill Three Militants

Related Stories Two Soldiers Injured as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC

Security forces on Sunday killed three militants in an encounter in Kashmir's Uri, thwarting plans of the terrorists to carry out an attack like the one on an Army base in the same area last year, officials said.The encounter took place after the Army and police started searches in Kalgai area this morning following inputs about movement of terrorists."A cordon was laid and search operation was started in Kalgai area of Uri this morning following information about presence of militants in the area," an Army official said.He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces."Three militants have been killed in the operation while one soldier has sustained injures," the official said, adding three civilians were also injured in the gun battle.Director General of Police S P Vaid said the militants were planning a "suicide" attack like the one carried out on an Army base in Uri last year that left 19 soldiers dead and several others injured."A big tragedy has been averted. Like the suicide attack on the Army base last year, they (militants) had similar plans this time, but the police and the Army got the information beforehand. A joint operation is going on to neutralise the ultras," he said on the sidelines of an event here.On September 18 last year, four militants stormed Army brigade headquarters in Uri, close to the Line of Control, killing 19 soldiers before being neutralised.