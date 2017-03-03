Security Personnel Killed in Face-off With Naxals in Chhattisgarh
Representative image
Raipur: A security personnel was killed and another injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, police said.
The skirmish took place near Cherli village under Mirtur police station when a joint team of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and district police was out on a road security operation, IG (in-charge), Bastar Range, Sundarraj P told PTI.
As they were cordoning off a patch near Cherli, around 450 kms from state capital Raipur, the securitymen came under heavy firing from a group of ultras, leading to a fierce gun-battle, the IG said.
However, the Naxals fled the spot soon after, he added.
Reinforcement was rushed to the spot, he added.
Efforts were on to evacuate the injured security personnel and bring the body of Kumar out of the forest, he said, adding that further details were awaited.
