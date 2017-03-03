Security Personnel Killed in Face-off With Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A security personnel was killed and another injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, police said.

The skirmish took place near Cherli village under Mirtur police station when a joint team of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and district police was out on a road security operation, IG (in-charge), Bastar Range, Sundarraj P told PTI.

The team was on patrolling duty to ensure the security of the under-construction Mirtur-Gangaloor road.

As they were cordoning off a patch near Cherli, around 450 kms from state capital Raipur, the securitymen came under heavy firing from a group of ultras, leading to a fierce gun-battle, the IG said.

However, the Naxals fled the spot soon after, he added.

"CAF constable Hemant Kumar was killed in the firing while an assistant constable in the district force, Dubba Ram, received injuries," Sundarraj said.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot, he added.

Efforts were on to evacuate the injured security personnel and bring the body of Kumar out of the forest, he said, adding that further details were awaited.