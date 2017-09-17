GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Seeing Mother's Photo, Pickpocket Ships Wallet Back to Owner

The wallet was picked in Matkewali Gali on July 25 when Mohammed Aslam was visiting Delhi for his wife's treatment.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2017, 10:23 PM IST
IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY.
Hoshangabad (MP): Moved after seeing a picture of mother in a wallet he had stolen, a pickpocket in Delhi sent the wallet back to its owner in Madhya Pradesh -- albeit without the money.

Mohammed Aslam, a local resident, was astonished when a courier delivered him his lost wallet a few days ago. The wallet was picked in Matkewali Gali on July 25 when Aslam was visiting Delhi for his wife's treatment. He reported the theft to the Sadar Bazar police.

It contained Rs 1,200, a PAN card, driving license, Aadhar card and some other important documents.

"I received the wallet through a courier last week. The pickpocket returned everything except Rs 1,200. He also sent a slip with his phone number on it," he said.

"When I called the number, the person on the other side said he kept Rs 1,200 as he was in need of money, but returned everything else. When asked why he returned the wallet, he said he was moved by the picture of my mother I had kept in the wallet," Aslam said.

"The pickpocket told me he also loves his mother and felt `your (Aslam's) mother must be loving you a lot'", Aslam told reporters.
