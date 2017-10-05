Seems country is Headed Towards Balkanisation, Says Former President Pranab Mukherjee
Mukherjee is of the view that this politics of division is to divert people’s attention from serious issues such as misguided economic philosophy, slowdown in economic growth, and failure to create jobs.
File image of Former President Pranab Mukherjee. (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: Former President Pranab Mukherjee, speaking to a Bengali tabloid, said that the country seems to be moving towards "Balkanisation", and expressed concern over communal tensions in the country.
“It seems as if the country is moving towards Balkanisation. What good is the politics if the country itself gets divided,” Mukherjee told Ebela in Kolkata.
President feels, the tabloid says, that it is impossible for him to sit back and watch the nation being gripped by a climate of polarisation.
Mukherjee is of the view that this politics of division is to divert people’s attention from serious issues such as misguided economic philosophy, slowdown in economic growth, and failure to create jobs.
When asked what he could do under the current circumstances, Mukherjee said: "This is exactly what is on my mind these days.”
Even after demitting the highest constitutional office, it seems, the veteran parliamentarian will continue to voice his opinion and concerns.
Next Saturday, Mukherjee is scheduled to address the students at Aligarh Muslim University to mark bi-centinary birth celebrations of the AMU founder - Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.
In November, he will deliver another lecture in Kolkata at Indira Gandhi Memorial orgsanised by Bidhan Trust, followed by a speech at Jadavpur University in December.
“It seems as if the country is moving towards Balkanisation. What good is the politics if the country itself gets divided,” Mukherjee told Ebela in Kolkata.
President feels, the tabloid says, that it is impossible for him to sit back and watch the nation being gripped by a climate of polarisation.
Mukherjee is of the view that this politics of division is to divert people’s attention from serious issues such as misguided economic philosophy, slowdown in economic growth, and failure to create jobs.
When asked what he could do under the current circumstances, Mukherjee said: "This is exactly what is on my mind these days.”
Even after demitting the highest constitutional office, it seems, the veteran parliamentarian will continue to voice his opinion and concerns.
Next Saturday, Mukherjee is scheduled to address the students at Aligarh Muslim University to mark bi-centinary birth celebrations of the AMU founder - Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.
In November, he will deliver another lecture in Kolkata at Indira Gandhi Memorial orgsanised by Bidhan Trust, followed by a speech at Jadavpur University in December.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You Won't Believe What Uday Chopra Looks Like Now!
- Audi A5 Sportback and S5 First Drive Review: The Business Meet in a Polo Shirt
- Tu Hai Mera Sunday Team Bats For Good Content, Says Story Is The New Star
- Triple H in India to Finalise WWE Tour; Fans Welcome Him in Style
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer