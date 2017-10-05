Seems country is Headed Towards Balkanisation, Says Former President Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, speaking to a Bengali tabloid, said that the country seems to be moving towards "Balkanisation", and expressed concern over communal tensions in the country.“It seems as if the country is moving towards Balkanisation. What good is the politics if the country itself gets divided,” Mukherjee told Ebela in Kolkata.President feels, the tabloid says, that it is impossible for him to sit back and watch the nation being gripped by a climate of polarisation.Mukherjee is of the view that this politics of division is to divert people’s attention from serious issues such as misguided economic philosophy, slowdown in economic growth, and failure to create jobs.When asked what he could do under the current circumstances, Mukherjee said: "This is exactly what is on my mind these days.”Even after demitting the highest constitutional office, it seems, the veteran parliamentarian will continue to voice his opinion and concerns.Next Saturday, Mukherjee is scheduled to address the students at Aligarh Muslim University to mark bi-centinary birth celebrations of the AMU founder - Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.In November, he will deliver another lecture in Kolkata at Indira Gandhi Memorial orgsanised by Bidhan Trust, followed by a speech at Jadavpur University in December.