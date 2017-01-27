Selfie Craze Pushes Khandwa Youth to Brink of Death

Khandwa: A youth in Madhya Pradesh was electrocuted while clicking selfies atop an electric locomotive.

The youth identified as Shivam Upadhyay has been hospitalised with severe injuries.

The incident happened on Thursday when Shivam and two of his friends were returning from a Republic Day function.

While passing through a railway yard they saw a railway engine parked with no official around. Sensing a wonderful selfie opportunity they starting clicking selfies.

In his bid to be adventurous, Shivam climbed atop the locomotive to take pictures when he sustained electric shocks.

Police who reached the spot afterwards sent the injured to hospital and took the remaining two to the police station.

During police questioning, the two terrified youths narrated their selfie misadventure.

Shivam is recovering in a local hospital with severe burn injuries, the police said.

A rage of sorts among the youth, several people have been killed across the globe while clicking selfies dangerously.