'Selfie With a Cow' Contest, Campaign to Save Bovine Animal

Selfies are a craze in the social media and an NGO here has come up with a novel 'Selfie with a Cow' contest to raise awareness about the importance of the bovine animal.The 'Selfie with a Cow' or 'Cowfie' contest in the city has been arranged by an NGO named 'Go Seva Pariwar' and according to its officials the response is "very good"."Cow protection should not be mixed with religion or politics. Cow protection needs to be done for social and scientific use," Abishekh Pratap Singh, an official of the NGO told PTI.Singh said that every product from cow and even its waste had scientific value and need - be it milk, urine or dung."The contest and the campaign will educate people on the economic and medicinal benefits the cow has and how to raise awareness against cow slaughter," he said.The contest, Singh claimed, was receiving good response specially from the youth at a time when the issue of cow protection and campaign against cow slaughter had turned into a political issue in the country.The NGO officials said they had earlier organised a similar contest in 2015 and around 700 people from various walks of life took part in it.Those wanting to participate in the contest have to download 'Goseva Pariwar' app in his mobile and post a selfie with a cow with contact details.The contest is open till December 31 and the winners will be declared on January 21, they said.