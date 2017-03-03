Senior IAS officer T Jacob Appointed as Secretary UPSC

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer T Jacob was on Friday appointed as Secretary, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

He will hold the rank of an Additional Secretary in the Government of India.

Jacob, a 1984 batch Tamil Nadu cadre officer, has been serving as Additional Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training before his appointment in the UPSC.

Amitabh Verma, Chairman, Inland Waterways of India under the Ministry of Shipping, has been repatriated to his parent cadre Bihar with immediate effect, an official order said.

Nutan Guha Biswas, currently serving as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, has been appointed as Chairperson, Inland Waterways of India in the rank of a Secretary.

Biswas, a 1983 batch Union Territory cadre IAS officer, will continue in her new assignment till July 31, 2018 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Vandita Sharma, member (Finance), Atomic Energy/ Earth Commission, has been appointed as Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser in the Department of Space in place of A Vijay Anand, who had retired.

Sharma is a 1986 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre, the order said.

Bala Prasad, presently on compulsory wait, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in place of A K Goyal, who had retired. Prasad is an Indian Forest Service Officer of Manipur cadre.