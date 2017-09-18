GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Senior IPS Officer Y C Modi Appointed as Director General of National Investigation Agency

Modi will succeed Sharad Kumar, who retires on October 30.

IANS

Updated:September 18, 2017, 1:11 PM IST
Senior IPS Officer Y C Modi Appointed as Director General of National Investigation Agency
Y C Modi is a 1984 Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer.
New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Y C Modi will be the new chief of the NIA -- the premier anti-terror investigation agency.

The decision was taken on Monday by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet following a Home Ministry proposal. Modi will succeed Sharad Kumar, who retires on October 30.

Modi, a 1984 Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer, takes over the National Investigation Agency at a time when it is probing the funding of separatists and stone-pelters in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan-based terrorist groups.
