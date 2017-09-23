Senior Journalist KJ Singh, Mother Found Dead in Mohali Home; Double Murder Suspected
KJ Singh was a well-known journalist in Chandigarh, serving as News Editor at The Indian Express.
File photo of KJ Singh.
Chandigarh: Senior journalist KJ Singh and his 92-year-old mother were found dead in their Mohali residence on Saturday in what police suspect is a case of double murder.
Singh was a well-known journalist in Chandigarh, serving as News Editor at The Indian Express. He had also worked at senior positions at The Times of India and The Tribune in Chandigarh.
Police investigation was underway at his residence in Phase 3, B2 in Mohali.
"There was injury marks on their necks," Mohali Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alam Vijay Singh said.
Condemning the “murder”, former deputy chief minister of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal urged authorities to “nab the culrpits immediately”.
(More details awaited)
Singh was a well-known journalist in Chandigarh, serving as News Editor at The Indian Express. He had also worked at senior positions at The Times of India and The Tribune in Chandigarh.
Police investigation was underway at his residence in Phase 3, B2 in Mohali.
"There was injury marks on their necks," Mohali Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alam Vijay Singh said.
Condemning the “murder”, former deputy chief minister of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal urged authorities to “nab the culrpits immediately”.
Just heard senior journalist KJ Singh has been murdered along with his mother.Condemn this killing and urge authorities to nab culprits imm.— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 23, 2017
I condemn ghastly murder of senior journalist KJ Singh and his mother at Mohali. Urge police to nab perpetrators imm.— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 23, 2017
(More details awaited)
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Modi Writes to BCCI; Asks Indian Team To Do Their Bit for Swachh India
- Microsoft HoloLens: Renault Sport CIO Shares How Formula One Can Use it
- GQ Men of the Year Awards: Aamir, Ranveer, Anushka Turn Heads At The Event
- Six Times Rakhi Sawant Proved She's the Ultimate Controversy Queen of Bollywood
- ASEAN-India Artists' Camp: Bringing Together Art, Culture and Traditions of 11 Countries