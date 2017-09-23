Just heard senior journalist KJ Singh has been murdered along with his mother.Condemn this killing and urge authorities to nab culprits imm. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 23, 2017

Senior journalist KJ Singh and his 92-year-old mother were found dead in their Mohali residence on Saturday in what police suspect is a case of double murder.Singh was a well-known journalist in Chandigarh, serving as News Editor at The Indian Express. He had also worked at senior positions at The Times of India and The Tribune in Chandigarh.Police investigation was underway at his residence in Phase 3, B2 in Mohali."There was injury marks on their necks," Mohali Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alam Vijay Singh said.Condemning the “murder”, former deputy chief minister of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal urged authorities to “nab the culrpits immediately”.