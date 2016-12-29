»
Senior Uttar Pradesh IAS Officer Commits Suicide

Press Trust Of India

December 29, 2016
Lucknow: Senior IAS officer Sanjeev Dubey on Thursday committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence here, police said.

His body was found by his family members at his 14, Gautampalli residence.

The 1987-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre officer was posted as Principal Secretary in the Home Guard department and had held several important posts.

Dubey has left behind a suicide note highlighting health problems as a reason behind his extreme step, police sources said, adding he was suffering from several painful health conditions like osteoporosis.

Sources close to him said he was under depression for past several months due to illness.

Police said the matter came to light when he did not open the door of his residence till late in the day.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav condoled Dubey's demise even as senior officials, including DGP Javeed Ahmed and Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar visited his house.

