Sensex Slips 41 Points on Profit-booking, Mixed Asian Cues

Mumbai: Stock markets came off their peak and turned weak early Monday on emergence of profit-booking after recent rally amid mixed Asian cues.

The 30-share Sensex, which had gained 135.70 points to close at record high at 31,273.29 on Friday's trade, slipped by 40.64 points, or 0.12%, to 31,232.65 with sectoral indices like FMCG, Metal and IT trading in the negative zone, falling by up to 0.27%.

On similar lines, the NSE Nifty retreated from life-time high as it succumbed to profit-booking to quote 11.75 points lower, or 0.12%, at 9,641.75. It had closed at an all-time high of 9,653.50 on Friday.

Brokers said that the emergence of profit booking by participants at record levels amid mixed trend at other Asian bourses kept sentiments down. A lacklustre US jobs report and London terrorist attack on Sunday also weighed on the sentiments.

Among Sensex-30 constituents, major losers were ITC, Coal India, Lupin, Wipro, HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank, falling by up to 1.17%.

Among other Asian markets, Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.25% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.14% in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.14%.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.29% higher on Friday's trade.