Separatist Kashmiri Leader Yasin Malik Arrested in Srinagar

: Separatist Kashmiri leader and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik was on Thursday arrested in Srinagar, a day after he, along with two other top separatist leaders, threatened to stage a sit-in outside National Investigation Agency headquarters in New Delhi.Malik was arrested from his Abi Guzar office in Srinagar and moved to the Central Jail, where he will be kept until September 11, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was also put under house arrest. Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Yasin Malik had on Wednesday said they will protest outside the NIA headquarters on September 9 against, what hey termed as, "vilification" of Kashmiri people by the top investigation agency.The NIA has recently been conducting raids and arresting people associated with the separatist leaders in connection with alleged money laundering and some other cases.