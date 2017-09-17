Seva Diwas LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada River on 67th Birthday

Sep 17, 2017 7:54 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi's Birthday to be Observed as 'Seva Diwas' Nationwide

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 67th birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party will observe 'Seva Diwas' across the country with party leaders attending medical camps, blood donation events, and taking part in cleanliness drives. Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah will be in Ranchi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Kirti Nagar in Delhi, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in Chennai, and Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar in Mumbai, as part of the party's plan to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 67th birthday as a "day of service" (Seva Diwas) across the country, a party leader said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada, described as Gujarat's lifeline by BJP leaders, at an event coinciding with his 67th birthday.