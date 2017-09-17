Seva Diwas LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada River on 67th Birthday

PM Narendra Modi turns 67 today and the BJP is celebrating the day as Seva Diwas across the country. The PM began his day by seeking his mother’s blessings. Later in the day, he will proceed to inaugurate the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat on river Narmada which has been billed as the world’s second largest dam.
Sep 17, 2017 9:15 am (IST)
Hockey India wishes Prime Minisiter Narendra Modi on his 67th birthday. Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate Sardar Sarvor Dam on river Narmada in Gujarat.
Bharatiya Janata Party leaders took to Twitter to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 67th birthday. BJP will observe 'Seva Diwas' across the country with party leaders attending medical camps, blood donation events, and taking part in cleanliness drives. BJP chief Amit Shah will be in Ranchi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Kirti Nagar in Delhi, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in Chennai, and Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar in Mumbai, as part of the BJP's plan to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 67th birthday as a "day of service" (Seva Diwas) across the country, a party leader said.
Sep 17, 2017 8:54 am (IST)
Important facts about the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river
The Sardar Sarovar Dam is the second largest in the world in terms of volume and size. It comes second to the Grand Coulee Dam in the United States, which is considered the largest going by its volume.
Sep 17, 2017 8:32 am (IST)
BJP workers kick off PM's birthday celebrations in Varanasi
A day before the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP workers on Saturday kicked off the celebration in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency by distributing sweets and stationery to students of 129 primary schools. Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 67 today. Various programmes were held in the schools on Saturday, with the BJP's state unit members speaking on the prime minister's welfare schemes and cleanliness drives. An event was also organised at the Assi Ghat to promote the NDA government's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" (save and educate the girl child) campaign. (Courtesy: PTI)
Sep 17, 2017 8:28 am (IST)
Uttarakhand CM wishes PM Narendra Modi ahead of Birthday
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day ahead of his birthday. The chief minister, in a Facebook post, also compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lord Vishwakarma, with whom he shares his birthday. "It is a happy coincidence that the prime minister shares his birthday on Sept 17 with that of lord Vishwakarma, considered as the greatest architect who created the universe. Like Lord Vishwakarma the prime minister has emerged as the architect of a new India," Rawat said in the post.
Sep 17, 2017 8:23 am (IST)
Well-wishers taking to Twitter to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi will see his twitter handle adorned with the animated balloons the micro-blogging site uses for twitteraties birthday.
Sep 17, 2017 8:07 am (IST)
The foundation stone of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river was laid on April 5, 1961, by the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. However, it took 56 years to complete Sardar Sarovar Dam's construction. The delay in the completion of the Sardar Sarovar Dam was due to numerous reasons. Medha Patkar-led Narmada Bachao Andolan took the government to the Supreme Court over environmental and rehabilitation issues and obtained a stay in 1996. The court allowed resumption of work in October 2000. The height of the Sardar Sarovar dam was recently raised to 138.68 metres, which will allow maximum 'usable storage' of 4.73 million acre-feet of water.
Sep 17, 2017 8:02 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will dedicate to the nation the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat on the river Narmada. The event will take place at Kevadia in Narmada district. After the inauguration at the Sardar Sarovar Dam site at Kevadia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to Sadhu Bet, an island in the Narmada river where a 182-metre tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, billed as a 'Statue of Unity', and a memorial complex dedicated to the country's first home minister are coming up.
Thereafter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of 'Narmada Mahotsav', and address a gathering at Dabhoi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone for National Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museum during the event.
Sep 17, 2017 7:56 am (IST)
Gujarat: Sardar Sarovar Dam at Navagam and Statue of Unity at Sadhu Bet lit up ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit tomorrow pic.twitter.com/7kUylY5ltD
Sep 17, 2017 7:49 am (IST)
Sep 17, 2017 7:46 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's itinerary for his 67th Birthday
* Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet his mother and seek her blessings
*Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally dedicate the Sardar Sarovar Narmada dam on river Narmada to the nation
* Prime Minister Narendra Modi address public rallies at Dabhoi and Amreli
* Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed APMC building at Amreli in Saurashtra
* Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lay the foundation stone of two projects of Amar Dairy in Amreli district
Sep 17, 2017 7:40 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his 67th birthday by meeting his mother Heeraben, who stays near Gandhinagar. Modi reached Ahmedabad last night. He will soon leave for the inauguration of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada.
Sep 17, 2017 7:29 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada, described as Gujarat's lifeline by BJP leaders, at an event coinciding with his 67th birthday. Chief Ministers of three other states who are beneficiaries of the project - Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan - will also be present at the function. The foundation stone of the dam was laid on April 5, 1961 by the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. However, it took 56 years to complete its construction.
"Tomorrow Sardar Sarovar Dam will be dedicated to the nation. This project will benefit lakhs of farmers and help fulfil people's aspirations," Modi tweeted on Saturday.
Sep 17, 2017 7:28 am (IST)
