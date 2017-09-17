Seva Diwas LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Reaches Dabhoi, to Address Supporters at Narmada Mahotsav Shortly

Sep 17, 2017 10:18 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 67, takes his mother's blessings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 67 and started his day by taking blessings of his mother. Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here late on Saturday night, drove to his younger brother's residence at Vrindavan Bungalows on the outskirts of Gandhinagar early this morning and took blessings of his mother Hiraba. Hiraba (97) lives with the Prime Minister's younger brother Pankaj at Raisan village near the state capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent around 20 minutes with his mother. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with children of the locality after coming out of his brother's home.