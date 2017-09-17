GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Seva Diwas LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Reaches Dabhoi, to Address Supporters at Narmada Mahotsav Shortly

News18.com | September 17, 2017, 11:58 AM IST
Event Highlights

PM Narendra Modi has reached Dabhoi in Gujarat where he will address supporters at the closing ceremony of Narmada Mahotsav. Earlier, the PM inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Dam — India’s tallest and the world’s second largest dam — across the Narmada river in Kevadia. The events coincide with PM Modi’s 67th birthday which the BJP is celebrating as Seva Diwas across the country. The PM will later head to Sadhu Bet, an island in the Narmada river where a 182-metre tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, called 'Statue of Unity', is coming up.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Sep 17, 2017 11:57 am (IST)


"Best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji on his birthday" tweets Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi

Sep 17, 2017 11:53 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 67th birthday will address a public rally in Dabhoi shortly; Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani & Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also present.

Sep 17, 2017 11:51 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to felicitate winners of 'Narmada Mahotsav' competition in Dabhoi. (Courtesy DD News)

Sep 17, 2017 11:50 am (IST)

Bharatiya Janta Party leaders celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as 'Seva Diwas' in the different part of the country. Here are the pictures:

Sep 17, 2017 11:41 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the closing ceremony of 'Narmada Mahotsav', and will shortly address a gathering at Dabhoi. He will also lay the foundation stone for National Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will then visit Amreli in Saurashtra where he will attend a host of programmes and address a public gathering. 

Sep 17, 2017 11:40 am (IST)

Wishes keep pouring in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from across the nation

Sep 17, 2017 11:34 am (IST)

Meanwhile, Medha Patkar, who started the Narmada Bachao Andolan seeking rehabilitation and proper compensation for the displaced families in the region, is leading a protest, Jal Satyagrahi, in Madhya Pradesh.

Sep 17, 2017 11:29 am (IST)

Here's how the world's second largest Sardar Sarovar Dam looks like

Sep 17, 2017 11:20 am (IST)

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as 'Seva Divas' in Ranchi.

Sep 17, 2017 11:14 am (IST)

On his 67th birthday, PM Modi dedicates Narmada dam to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada in Kavedia, almost 56 years after its foundation stone was laid. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 67 today, unveiled the plaque dedicating the Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada in Kavedia to the nation, after performing a puja at the site in the Narmada district.  Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were among the dignitaries present on the occasion. The Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada has been described as 'Gujarat's lifeline' by the BJP leaders. The foundation stone of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada was laid on April 5, 1961, by the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. However, it took 56 years to finally complete its construction due to court cases and protests by the affected villagers.

Sep 17, 2017 10:47 am (IST)

After the inauguration of the Sardar Sarovar dam on river Narmada in Kevadia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to Sadhu Bet, an island in the Narmada river where a 182-metre tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, called 'Statue of Unity', and a memorial complex dedicated to the country's first home minister are coming up. Thereafter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of 'Narmada Mahotsav', and address a gathering at Dabhoi. He will also lay the foundation stone for National Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will then visit Amreli in Saurashtra where he will attend a host of programmes and address a public gathering.

Sep 17, 2017 10:41 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada to the nation on his 67th birthday. The Sardar Sarovar dam is The Sardar Sarovar Dam is the second largest in the world in terms of volume and size. It comes second to the Grand Coulee Dam in the United States, which is considered the largest going by its volume. The foundation stone of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river was laid on April 5, 1961, by the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. 

Sep 17, 2017 10:32 am (IST)

READ | Important Fact About the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada River

The Sardar Sarovar Dam is the second largest in the world in terms of volume and size. It comes second to the Grand Coulee Dam in the United States, which is considered the largest going by its volume.

Sep 17, 2017 10:29 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates World's second largest dam the Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada. The Sardar Sarovar Dam is the second largest in the world in terms of volume and size. It comes second to the Grand Coulee Dam in the United States, which is considered the largest going by its volume. The height of the dam was recently raised to 138.68 metres, and the storage capacity to 4.73 million acre feet of water. The dam is expected to provide water to over 9,000 villages.

Sep 17, 2017 10:26 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada in a short while from now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen performing some rituals before the inauguration.

Sep 17, 2017 10:21 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Kevadia to inaugurate the Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada. 

Sep 17, 2017 10:18 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 67, takes his mother's blessings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 67 and started his day by taking blessings of his mother. Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here late on Saturday night, drove to his younger brother's residence at Vrindavan Bungalows on the outskirts of Gandhinagar early this morning and took blessings of his mother Hiraba.  Hiraba (97) lives with the Prime Minister's younger brother Pankaj at Raisan village near the state capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent around 20 minutes with his mother. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with children of the locality after coming out of his brother's home.

Sep 17, 2017 10:10 am (IST)

Here is the detailed schedule of Prime Minisiter Narendra Modi's engagements on his 67th birthday. 

Sep 17, 2017 10:02 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reach the Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada in Kevadia by 10:15 am. Due to unfavorable weather, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper has to land in Dabhoi instead of Kevadia. Prime Minister Modi has to cover the distance of 52.3 kilometers between Dabhoi to Kevadia via road.

Sep 17, 2017 9:56 am (IST)

A walk down memory lane on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 67th birthday.

Sep 17, 2017 9:53 am (IST)

Have a look at the breathtaking images of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada in Gujarat which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating on his 67th birthday. The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as 'Seva Diwas' across the country. The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders will be attending medical camps, blood donation events, and taking part in cleanliness drives. 

Sep 17, 2017 9:44 am (IST)

From politicians to sports personalities took to Twitter to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 67th birthday. 

Sep 17, 2017 9:34 am (IST)
Sep 17, 2017 9:33 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper has landed in Dabhoi due to unfavorable weather in Kevadia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling from Dabhoi to Kevadia by road. He will be inaugurating the Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada today.

Sep 17, 2017 9:15 am (IST)

Hockey India wishes Prime Minisiter Narendra Modi on his 67th birthday. Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate Sardar Sarvor Dam on river Narmada in Gujarat.

Sep 17, 2017 9:09 am (IST)

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders took to Twitter to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 67th birthday. BJP will observe 'Seva Diwas' across the country with party leaders attending medical camps, blood donation events, and taking part in cleanliness drives. BJP chief Amit Shah will be in Ranchi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Kirti Nagar in Delhi, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in Chennai, and Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar in Mumbai, as part of the BJP's plan to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 67th birthday as a "day of service" (Seva Diwas) across the country, a party leader said.

Sep 17, 2017 8:54 am (IST)

Important facts about the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river

Sep 17, 2017 8:37 am (IST)

READ | India's Tallest and 56 Years in Making: All About the Sardar Sarovar Dam

The Sardar Sarovar Dam is the second largest in the world in terms of volume and size. It comes second to the Grand Coulee Dam in the United States, which is considered the largest going by its volume.

Sep 17, 2017 8:32 am (IST)

BJP workers kick off PM's birthday celebrations in Varanasi 

A day before the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP workers on Saturday kicked off the celebration in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency by distributing sweets and stationery to students of 129 primary schools. Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 67 today. Various programmes were held in the schools on Saturday, with the BJP's state unit members speaking on the prime minister's welfare schemes and cleanliness drives. An event was also organised at the Assi Ghat to promote the NDA government's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" (save and educate the girl child) campaign. (Courtesy: PTI)

Sep 17, 2017 8:28 am (IST)


Uttarakhand CM wishes PM Narendra Modi ahead of Birthday

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day ahead of his birthday. The chief minister, in a Facebook post, also compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lord Vishwakarma, with whom he shares his birthday. "It is a happy coincidence that the prime minister shares his birthday on Sept 17 with that of lord Vishwakarma, considered as the greatest architect who created the universe. Like Lord Vishwakarma the prime minister has emerged as the architect of a new India," Rawat said in the post.
 

