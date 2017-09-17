Seva Diwas LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Reaches Dabhoi, to Address Supporters at Narmada Mahotsav Shortly

"Best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji on his birthday" tweets Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi
Best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji on his birthday. @narendramodi— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) September 17, 2017
Bharatiya Janta Party leaders celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as 'Seva Diwas' in the different part of the country. Here are the pictures:
स्वच्छ भारत अभियान का 'स्वच्छता ही सेवा' कार्यक्रम आयोजित @defenceminindia नें दिल्ली कैंट में शुरू करी सजगता, सफ़ाई अभियान। pic.twitter.com/UmzzQDgyuj— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 17, 2017
#SwachhataHiSeva अभियान के अंतर्गत अरगोड़ा,राँची में पं. दीनदयाल उपाध्याय शताब्दी उद्यान और करम टोली तालाब के सौंदर्यीकरण का शिलान्यास किया। pic.twitter.com/NtRmgSJbpS— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2017
#SewaDiwas के अवसर पर प्रखर राष्ट्रवादी नेता प. प्रेमनाथ डोगरा जी की प्रतिमा पर माल्यर्पण व पार्क में स्वच्छता अभियान । #NewIndia pic.twitter.com/hqEwPyRi8A— Ramlal (@Ramlal) September 17, 2017
प्रिय प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी के जन्मदिवस के उपलक्ष पर अभी अपने आदर्श ग्राम तिलपत में स्वच्छता का श्रम दान करने आया हूँ। #SwachhataHiSeva pic.twitter.com/TM4zupKfwU— Krishan Pal Gurjar (@KPGBJP) September 17, 2017
Participating in tree planting at Ratan Bahan school at Nagaur on the birthday of our exemplary PM Sh. @narendramodi ji. #SwachhataHiSeva pic.twitter.com/ZSiOw2qiPC— C R Chaudhary (@crchaudharymos) September 17, 2017
More pics of #SewaDiwas , while also remembering "simple living and high thinking leaders" -Dr. HN and Rastra Kavi Kuvempu pic.twitter.com/e3ciMHQ9Sn— Ananthkumar (@AnanthKumar_BJP) September 17, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the closing ceremony of 'Narmada Mahotsav', and will shortly address a gathering at Dabhoi. He will also lay the foundation stone for National Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will then visit Amreli in Saurashtra where he will attend a host of programmes and address a public gathering.
Wishes keep pouring in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from across the nation
Dear Mr. @narendramodi ji— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) September 17, 2017
Thank you for bringing new vision to India. #HappyBirthdayPM pic.twitter.com/zwiN8OxFsO
HappyB'Day to beloved PM @narendramodi ji. You're inspiration to me n to the country. Sincere prayer for long healthy life. #HappyBirthdayPM pic.twitter.com/FkG55DEB9u— Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 17, 2017
. @narendramodi My dear friend leader PM NaMo, JEEVETH SHARAD SHATHAM Lead our BHARATH to Gareeb Kalyan #HappyBirthdayPM pic.twitter.com/fFAEkPOlk8— Ananthkumar (@AnanthKumar_BJP) September 17, 2017
I proudly join the Nation in wishing our dynamic PM Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. #HappyBirthdayPM pic.twitter.com/m4T4NNQzOg— Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) September 17, 2017
Happy BDAY to the most Dynamic, Dedicated & Decisive Leader of India.May god give you long life full of Health & Happiness. #HappyBirthdayPM pic.twitter.com/Gn1nXr3qcq— Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) September 17, 2017
#HappyBirthdayPM @narendramodi Ji. Your visionary leadership is an inspiration to all. We will make #NewIndia under your able leadership. pic.twitter.com/hQRwoqrk4q— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 17, 2017
#HappyBirthDayPM— Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) September 17, 2017
I look forward to be a part of Shri @narendramodi ji's journey towards achieving highest Glories for India. Stay blessed!! https://t.co/Dl8ha2Uo9W
Meanwhile, Medha Patkar, who started the Narmada Bachao Andolan seeking rehabilitation and proper compensation for the displaced families in the region, is leading a protest, Jal Satyagrahi, in Madhya Pradesh.
Activist Medha Patkar leads Jal Satyagraha in Barwani(Madhya Pradesh) #SardarSarovarDam pic.twitter.com/Ig72weCtTE— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2017
Here's how the world's second largest Sardar Sarovar Dam looks like
Gujarat: Visuals of the #SardarSarovarDam pic.twitter.com/sec9ZZEAT2— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2017
Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as 'Seva Divas' in Ranchi.
माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के जन्मदिन को "सेवा दिवस" के रूप में मनाते हुए राँची के अरगोड़ा में स्वच्छता अभियान में भाग लिया। pic.twitter.com/Rp5kxMnGc3— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2017
On his 67th birthday, PM Modi dedicates Narmada dam to the nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada in Kavedia, almost 56 years after its foundation stone was laid. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 67 today, unveiled the plaque dedicating the Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada in Kavedia to the nation, after performing a puja at the site in the Narmada district. Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were among the dignitaries present on the occasion. The Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada has been described as 'Gujarat's lifeline' by the BJP leaders. The foundation stone of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada was laid on April 5, 1961, by the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. However, it took 56 years to finally complete its construction due to court cases and protests by the affected villagers.
After the inauguration of the Sardar Sarovar dam on river Narmada in Kevadia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to Sadhu Bet, an island in the Narmada river where a 182-metre tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, called 'Statue of Unity', and a memorial complex dedicated to the country's first home minister are coming up. Thereafter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of 'Narmada Mahotsav', and address a gathering at Dabhoi. He will also lay the foundation stone for National Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will then visit Amreli in Saurashtra where he will attend a host of programmes and address a public gathering.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada to the nation on his 67th birthday. The Sardar Sarovar dam is The Sardar Sarovar Dam is the second largest in the world in terms of volume and size. It comes second to the Grand Coulee Dam in the United States, which is considered the largest going by its volume. The foundation stone of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river was laid on April 5, 1961, by the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
The Sardar Sarovar Dam is the second largest in the world in terms of volume and size. It comes second to the Grand Coulee Dam in the United States, which is considered the largest going by its volume.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 67, takes his mother's blessings
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 67 and started his day by taking blessings of his mother. Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here late on Saturday night, drove to his younger brother's residence at Vrindavan Bungalows on the outskirts of Gandhinagar early this morning and took blessings of his mother Hiraba. Hiraba (97) lives with the Prime Minister's younger brother Pankaj at Raisan village near the state capital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent around 20 minutes with his mother. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with children of the locality after coming out of his brother's home.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reach the Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada in Kevadia by 10:15 am. Due to unfavorable weather, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper has to land in Dabhoi instead of Kevadia. Prime Minister Modi has to cover the distance of 52.3 kilometers between Dabhoi to Kevadia via road.
A walk down memory lane on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 67th birthday.
#HappyBirthdayPM pic.twitter.com/Aka1BaYAMF— BJP (@BJP4India) September 17, 2017
Have a look at the breathtaking images of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada in Gujarat which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating on his 67th birthday. The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as 'Seva Diwas' across the country. The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders will be attending medical camps, blood donation events, and taking part in cleanliness drives.
PM Shri @narendramodi to dedicate Sardar Sarovar Dam to the nation at Kevadia in Gujarat today. Here are some pictures.#NarmadeSarvade pic.twitter.com/pdnXfZ7Gfr— BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) September 17, 2017
From politicians to sports personalities took to Twitter to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 67th birthday.
While serving the people, you remain my biggest inspiration, PM Shri @narendramodi ji. #HappyBirthdayPM pic.twitter.com/2fvVLWBG4g— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) September 17, 2017
Warm greetings and Pranaam to PM Shri @narendramodi. May India become a powerful & developed country under his leadership. #HappyBirthdayPM pic.twitter.com/Wcqin4SOLN— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 17, 2017
Wishing our most dynamic and hardworking PM @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 17, 2017
Warm birthday greetings to @narendramodi Here's hoping he will take his place among those who made India great.— Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) September 17, 2017
Warm wishes to our leader, PM @narendramodi ji. Your monumental contribution to India is exemplary and inspiring.— Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) September 17, 2017
Wishing @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May you have a healthy and happy life.— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 17, 2017
You motivate and drive people to be their best.. You touch so many lives everyday.. wishing a wonderful day @narendramodi#HappyBirthdayPM pic.twitter.com/3CySBu0LOr— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) September 17, 2017
Hockey India wishes Prime Minisiter Narendra Modi on his 67th birthday. Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate Sardar Sarvor Dam on river Narmada in Gujarat.
Best wishes go out to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi as he celebrates his birthday on 17th September. pic.twitter.com/Xd7VNOGGIX— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 17, 2017
Bharatiya Janata Party leaders took to Twitter to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 67th birthday. BJP will observe 'Seva Diwas' across the country with party leaders attending medical camps, blood donation events, and taking part in cleanliness drives. BJP chief Amit Shah will be in Ranchi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Kirti Nagar in Delhi, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in Chennai, and Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar in Mumbai, as part of the BJP's plan to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 67th birthday as a "day of service" (Seva Diwas) across the country, a party leader said.
BJP workers kick off PM's birthday celebrations in Varanasi
A day before the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP workers on Saturday kicked off the celebration in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency by distributing sweets and stationery to students of 129 primary schools. Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 67 today. Various programmes were held in the schools on Saturday, with the BJP's state unit members speaking on the prime minister's welfare schemes and cleanliness drives. An event was also organised at the Assi Ghat to promote the NDA government's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" (save and educate the girl child) campaign. (Courtesy: PTI)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day ahead of his birthday. The chief minister, in a Facebook post, also compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lord Vishwakarma, with whom he shares his birthday. "It is a happy coincidence that the prime minister shares his birthday on Sept 17 with that of lord Vishwakarma, considered as the greatest architect who created the universe. Like Lord Vishwakarma the prime minister has emerged as the architect of a new India," Rawat said in the post.
