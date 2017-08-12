Seven Civic Bodies in West Bengal Go to Polls on August 13

: Elections for five municipalities, one notified authority and a municipal Corporation in West Bengal will be held on August 13.The municipalities which will go for polls are Buniadpur in South Dinajpur, Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri, Panskura and Haldia in East Midnapore and Nalhati in Birbhum. The results will be declared on August 17.Elections will also be held in Cooper's Camp Notified Authority in Nadia and in Durgapur Municipal Corporation (DMC). Cooper's Camp was once a Congress stronghold but it is now under the control of the ruling Trinamool.Besides this, bypolls will be held in West Midnapore’s Jhargram Municipality (ward 7) and Hooghly’s Champdani Municipality (ward 12).Of the 815 polling stations, 491 will be in Durgapur Municipal Corporation area. Polling will start at 7am on Sunday.The BJP has alleged that two of their minority candidates were intimidated by TMC and they withdrew their nomination in Panskura (East Midnapore).The BJP said this is why they have decided not to field any minority candidate in the civic polls, sending a clear message that they will not allow appeasement politics in Bengal.BJP state General Secretary Sayantan Basu said, "We fear that there will be a massive poll violence tomorrow. Few days ago our delegates met state election commissioner AK Singh and asked for adequate security to ensure free and fair elections. They have already started terrorizing our supporters but we are confident we will make some dent in Trinamool stronghold areas."He appealed to people to fearlessly cast votes in favour of BJP.