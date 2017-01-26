Kashmir Avalanche: Seven Soldiers Killed, Rescue Operations on

Srinagar: Seven soldiers including an officer have been killed in avalanches along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir since Wednesday.

An avalanche was reported in Gurez sector in Bandipore district where it hit an Army post. Three soldiers have reportedly been killed there. One JCO and six soldiers have been rescued so far.

Three soldiers were reportedly killed in another avalanche earlier in the same sector. An Army officer was killed following an avalanche near a camp in Sonamarg area in Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

Search operations are ongoing, hampered by bad weather and heavy snowfall, and the toll may rise further.

Four members of a family were also buried alive by an avalanche in Gurez sector on Wednesday. A police official said the house collapsed under the debris of the avalanche resulting in death of 55-year-old Mehraj-ud-Din Lone, his wife Azizi (50), 22-year-old son Irfan and daughter Gulshan (19). Lone's another son, Reyaz Ahmad, was rescued by the authorities and admitted to a hospital, the official said.

Authorities in Kashmir have issued an avalanche warning for higher reaches of the Valley following fresh snowfall on Tuesday and advised people to stay away from the mountains and foothills.

Bad weather has disrupted life across the Valley for the last three days. Jammu- Srinagar highway has been shut since Tuesday and no flights have come in or gone out of Srinagar. Trains have not been plying since the three days.

Police and army have saved scores of people trapped in bad weather and authorities have warned of more avalanches in Kupwara, Uri, Baramulla, Lolab, Gurez, Macchil areas of the Valley.

Sonam Lotus, director, Met office in Srinagar, told CNN New18, "The weather will start improving from tomorrow after the heavy spells of snow we had in the last three days. Hopefully we will see fair weather."