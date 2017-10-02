Several Injured in Uttar Pradesh as Muharram and Durga Puja Processions Clash

Several communal clashes were reported from various parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday when Muharram and the last day of Durga Puja was observed on the same day.A number of people were left injured across the state, with police resorting to lathicharge and firing tear gas shells at many of these places.According to police, while the worst clash was reported from Kanpur district; Ballia, Pilibhit, Gonda, Ambedkar Nagar, Sambhal, Allahabad, Kaushambi and Kushinagar were also affected.Police had a tough time maintaining law and order in the state with both Muharram and Durga Puja processions taken out on the same day.In Kanpur, Parampurwa and Ravatpur villages erupted in violence during a Tazia procession. Miscreants set on fire several vehicles, including one belonging to the police. A dozen people including SP (South) and several policemen were injured at both these places.In the Kalyanpur area of Rawatpur, the situation went out of control after a religious poster was torn by the miscreants, which led to heavy stone pelting in the area. Police had to resort to lathicharge to bring the situation under control.ADG (law and order), Anand Kumar, said that the Tazia procession went ahead instead of turning at the intersection. There was a Durga Puja idol immersion ceremony going on, which led to the stone-pelting. Police had to lathicharge and fire in the air to control the situation.“Stone pelting and arson happened from the both sides. Five motorbikes and two vehicles were set on fire during the incident. FIRs will be registered against the people involved. Situation is tense but under control as of now. Two paramilitary companies have been stationed and police are patrolling the area,” said Anand Kumar.A communal clash was also reported at Ballia's Sikanderpur area over another Tazia procession.Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation but were unable to stop miscreants from arson. Two people were seriously injured due to stab injuries during the clashes.In Jogi Nawada area of Bareilly, clashes were reported as the route of the Tazia procession was changed. More than half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting.In Pilibhit, people started protesting over the number of Tazias being allowed and protested that the procession took different routes.The Tazia procession in Bisen village was stopped midway, resulting in clashes that left 12 people injured.The processions of the two communities came face-to-face in Maskanva area of Gonda district causing tension in the area, while in Ambedkar Nagar's Niory Market, a similar situation sparked clashes between the two communities.More than half a dozen people were injured in the clashes reported at two places in Allahabad and Kaushambi. Another clash between police and the Tazia procession was also reported from Bhujauli Bazaar area of Kushinagar, in which SO Vinay Pathak was injured.