GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Several Schools in Tamil Nadu Closed Due to Rains

Schools in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur were closed on Tuesday owing to rains on Monday.

IANS

Updated:November 1, 2017, 12:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chennai: Schools in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur districts were closed for second consecutive day on Wednesday owing to rains, the district administrations said.

Schools in these districts were closed on Tuesday owing to rains on Monday. However, on Tuesday there were no rains during the day.

Nevertheless the district administrations declared holidays due to water logging in the schools. It rained here early on Wednesday.

The weather department has predicted rain or thundershowers at most places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and at many places over interior Tamil Nadu for the next four days.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Ease of Doing Business: FM Arun Jaitley Vows More Reforms to Break into Top 50

Ease of Doing Business: FM Arun Jaitley Vows More Reforms to Break into Top 50

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES