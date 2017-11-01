Several Schools in Tamil Nadu Closed Due to Rains
Schools in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur were closed on Tuesday owing to rains on Monday.
Chennai: Schools in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur districts were closed for second consecutive day on Wednesday owing to rains, the district administrations said.
Schools in these districts were closed on Tuesday owing to rains on Monday. However, on Tuesday there were no rains during the day.
Nevertheless the district administrations declared holidays due to water logging in the schools. It rained here early on Wednesday.
The weather department has predicted rain or thundershowers at most places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and at many places over interior Tamil Nadu for the next four days.
Schools in these districts were closed on Tuesday owing to rains on Monday. However, on Tuesday there were no rains during the day.
Nevertheless the district administrations declared holidays due to water logging in the schools. It rained here early on Wednesday.
The weather department has predicted rain or thundershowers at most places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and at many places over interior Tamil Nadu for the next four days.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand T20I: Old Dog Nehra Set For Deserved Farewell
- Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar: Bollywood Stands United, Urges Viewers To Say No To Spoilers
- Ameesha Patel Being Slammed for This Photo Explains How Trolls Are Ruining the Internet
- How To Say No Indirectly To Your Children: 5 Different Ways
- Jasprit Bumrah is Top T20 Bowler in ICC Rankings