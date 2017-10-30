GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sex CD Row: CBI Probe Will Reveal All Facts, Says Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

The alleged sex video sparked a political row in the state with the Congress and the BJP trading charges over the issue.

PTI

Updated:October 30, 2017, 8:13 AM IST
File photo of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh. (Image courtesy: Facebook)
Raipur: Accusing the Congress of playing "cheap politics" for power, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Sunday said the CBI inquiry recommended by his government into the "sex CD" row allegedly involving a state minister will bring out all facts.

"We could not even imagine that the Congress will play such cheap politics for power. We are also in politics and consider this a medium to serve the people. Our party can never think of committing immoral acts for political gains," Singh said told reporters at his official residence.

The state government had on Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the "sex CD" row allegedly involving state PWD minister Rajesh Munat.

"The CBI inquiry has been recommended to reveal all the facts," the CM said.

State Revenue Minister Prem Prakash Pandey had on Saturday said the CD was fake and even a local TV channel had in its report mentioned that it had been tampered with.

The matter had come to light when senior journalist Vinod Verma was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police on Friday morning from his Ghaziabad residence on charges of blackmailing and extortion related to the "sex CD".

Verma had claimed that the Chhattisgarh government suspected he had a "sex CD of Chhattisgarh PWD Minister Rajesh Munat" and that he was being framed.

Munat called it "fake" and an attempt at character assassination.

He had yesterday filed a complaint against state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel and Verma for allegedly tarnishing his image through the "fake" sex CD.
