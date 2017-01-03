Sexist Controversies Involving Samajwadi Party Leaders

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi sparked a controversy on Tuesday after he blamed the Bengaluru sexual assault on the clothes the women were wearing.

But the party is no stranger to controversies over sexist comments.

This is what the SP leaders have said over the years:

Naresh Aggarwal (2013) Commenting on Lakhimpur gang rape in Assam, said, “Such things happen on a daily basis. I’ve read about them in Delhi as well. I understand why the media sometimes focuses on one rape but almost ignores other rapes.”

Shiv Charan Prajapati (2015): The SP MLA from Hamirpur said, "Women are more responsible for rapes"

Ram Gopal Yadav (Etawah) 2013: “Bollywood heroines are more vulgar than Mumbai’s bar dancers.”

Mulayam Singh (Barabanki) 2012: “Only women from the affluent classes can get ahead in life, but remember you rural women will never get a chance because you are not that attractive.’’

Naresh Agarwal, SP Leader: “Companies are now scared to hire women.”

Mulayam Singh (Muradabad) 2014: “Men do commit mistakes but giving death penalty is wrong, if we come to power, we will amend the law”

Mulayam Singh (Parliament House) 2010: “Parliament will be filled with women who will invite catcalls and whistle.”

Abu Azmi (2013): “Women are precious like gold. If you expose them, they'll be looted”

Abu Azmi (2013): “Fashion and nudity responsible for the current situation in India”.

Abu Azmi (2014): “Rape is punishable by hanging in Islam. But here, nothing happens to women, only to men. Even the woman is guilty.”