Shame to Read About ‘The Great Mughals’ in Textbooks: Khudiram Bose’s Relative

The family members of freedom fighter Khudiram Bose have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour the real heroes who fought for independence and went to gallows happily, and not those who only enjoyed power in the name of freedom.Speaking to News18 on the death anniversary of Khudiram Bose, his distant relative, Colonel (Retd) Siddharatha Bose said, “It is unfortunate that young minds are only aware of a handful of freedom fighters. If you ask them about Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Baba Kala Singh, Mohan Kishore Namadas, I am sure most of them are unaware of them.”“It is painful to read in school textbooks about the great Mughals. What kind of education we are giving to our students. Mughals were never great. They were invaders.... I think the government should have a rethink on its education policy to include chapters on forgotten heroes,” he said.Siddharatha Bose, who served the Indian Army for more than three decades, said, “The dynasty culture even among freedom fighters should be stopped. This independence day, my earnest request to the people in power to is to help re-write the history as a mark of respect to those unsung heroes.”He revealed that Khudiram Bose’s iron box – with his valuables - went missing long time back from a hut in Konnagar in Hooghly district in Bengal.“The box contains personal belongings of Khudiram Bose. I would like to request if anyone has any knowledge about that box please let it be known to the concerned ministry so that it can be displayed in the museum,” he added.On the context of remuneration from the government to the family members of freedom fighters, he said, “There should be a proper screening on who should get it and who should not. It may be possible that a freedom fighters relatives or distant relatives may be involved in corrupt practices. In that case they should not get the remuneration."Khudiram Bose was just 18 years of age when he was hanged to death for attacking and killing three Britishers in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, on August 11, 1908.Bose’s love for his motherland is a popular folklore in Bengal but his story remains unknown to many just like several other martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the freedom but went unnoticed in the larger story of the freedom struggle.