Astana SCO Summit Live: PM Modi to Meet Chinese President Xi

Jun 9, 2017 7:16 am (IST)

RECAP | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif greeted each other at a cultural gala in Astana on Thursday night, according to sources. Modi and Sharif were in the Leaders' Lounge at the Astana Opera before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) concert, said a source. Since it was the first occasion when the two leaders met each other after Sharif's operation, Modi enquired about the Pakistan premier’s health. He also enquired about Sharif's mother and family.