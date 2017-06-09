Astana SCO Summit Live: PM Modi to Meet Chinese President Xi

Event Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Summit (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan today. India will formally become a full member of the regional bloc during the two-day convention.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schedule for June 9 at Astana (IST): 9:30 am meet with Chinese President Xi Jingping of China. 10:10 am meet with President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. 12:50 pm welcome ceremony and group photo at Summit Venue. 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm extended format meeting and signing of documents. 7:00 pm – 10:45 pm official inauguration of Astana Expo, joint visit of HODs to central exhibition pavilion. 11:05 pm boarding of aircraft for Delhi
RECAP | PM Narendra Modi called on Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in Astana and discussed ways to expand bilateral ties. “Mr. Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, met PM @narendramodi and discussed ways to expand bilateral ties,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted. Kazakhistan is the largest supplier of uranium to India
RECAP | India and Pakistan will become full members of the China-dominated Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). India had been an observer country at the SCO since 2005 and had applied for a full membership in 2014. Founded in 2001, the SCO currently has six members — China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It is headquartered in China's capital city of Beijing
RECAP | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif greeted each other at a cultural gala in Astana on Thursday night, according to sources. Modi and Sharif were in the Leaders' Lounge at the Astana Opera before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) concert, said a source. Since it was the first occasion when the two leaders met each other after Sharif's operation, Modi enquired about the Pakistan premier’s health. He also enquired about Sharif's mother and family.
