Sharad Pawar, MM Joshi Get Padma Vibhushan; Padma Shri for Rio Stars

New Delhi: India cricket captain Virat Kohli, Olympic heroes Sakshi Malik and Dipa Karmakar, silver medal-winning paralympian Deepa Malik and singer Kailash Kher were among over 70 personalities awarded the prestigious Padma Shri this year.
The Padma Bhushan was awarded to seven people, including Thailand's Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. Journalist and political satirist Cho Ramaswamy was conferred the posthumously.
The Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, was conferred on NCP chief Sharad Pawar, BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi and singer KJ Yesudas among seven awardees. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister of and BJP veteran Sunder Lal Patwa and former Lok Sabha speaker PA Sangma were awarded posthumously.
Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, will not be conferred on anybody this year.
Among the other awardees in the Padma Vibhushan category were Prof Udipi Ramachandra Rao, former Chairman of ISRO, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, spiritual master, yogi and mystic who has 70 lakh volunteers across the world.
The number of Padma awardees this year is 89, which includes seven recipients each for Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan. Out of this, 19 of the awardees are women. The list also includes five persons from the category of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs and six posthumous awardees.
For the first time, the Padma list does not include any Bollywood actor.
Yoga Guru Swami Niranjanananda Saraswati, father of laparoscopic surgery in India Tehemton Udwadia, Grammy awardee and Hindustani classical instrumentalist Vishwa Mohan Bhat, Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhron were among seven people selected for Padma Bhushan.
Well known endocrinologist M M Godbole, film critic Bhawana Somaaya, Farsi writer K N Pandita and French historian Michel Danino were among others who were selected for Padma Shri awards. The government had received 18,000 nominations this time out of which 4,000 were submitted online.
Here's the complete list of awardees:
|PADMA VIBHUSHAN
|Name
|Field
|State
|1.
|K J Yesudas
|Art-Music
|Kerala
|2.
|Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev
|Others-Spiritualism
|Tamil Nadu
|3.
|Sharad Pawar
|Public Affairs
|Maharashtra
|4.
|Murli Manohar Joshi
|Public Affairs
|Uttar Pradesh
|5.
|Prof. Udipi Ramachandra Rao
|Science & Engineering
|Karnataka
|6.
|Late Sunder Lal Patwa (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Madhya Pradesh
|7.
|Late PA Sangma
|Public Affairs
|Meghalaya
|(Posthumous)
|PADMA BHUSHAN
|Name
|Field
|State
|8.
|Vishwa Mohan Bhatt
|Art-Music
|Rajasthan
|9.
|Prof. (Dr.) Devi Prasad Dwivedi
|Literature & Education
|Uttar Pradesh
|10.
|Tehemton Udwadia
|Medicine
|Maharashtra
|11.
|Ratna Sundar Maharaj
|Others-Spiritualism
|Gujarat
|12.
|Swami Niranjana Nanda Saraswati
|Others-Yoga
|Bihar
|13.
|H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn (Foreigner)
|Literature & Education
|Thailand
|14.
|Late Cho Ramaswamy (Posthumous)
|Literature & Education –Journalism
|Tamil Nadu
|Padma Shri
|Name
|Field
|State
|15.
|Basanti Bisht
|Art-Music
|Uttarakhand
|16.
|Chemanchery Kunhiraman Nair
|Art-Dance
|Kerala
|17.
|Aruna Mohanty
|Art-Dance
|Odisha
|18.
|Bharathi Vishnuvardhan
|Art-Cinema
|Karnataka
|19.
|Sadhu Meher
|Art-Cinema
|Odisha
|20.
|T K Murthy
|Art-Music
|Tamil Nadu
|21.
|Laishram Birendrakumar Singh
|Art-Music
|Manipur
|22.
|Krishna Ram Chaudhary
|Art-Music
|Uttar Pradesh
|23.
|Baoa Devi
|Art-Painting
|Bihar
|24.
|Tilak Gitai
|Art-Painting
|Rajasthan
|25.
|Dr. Prof. Aekka Yadagiri Rao
|Art-Sculpture
|Telangana
|26.
|Jitendra Haripal
|Art-Music
|Odisha
|27.
|Kailash Kher
|Art-Music
|Maharashtra
|28.
|Parassala B Ponnammal
|Art-Music
|Kerala
|29.
|Sukri Bommagowda
|Art-Music
|Karnataka
|30.
|Mukund Nayak
|Art-Music
|Jharkhand
|31.
|Purushottam Upadhyay
|Art-Music
|Gujarat
|32.
|Anuradha Paudwal
|Art-Music
|Maharashtra
|33.
|Wareppa Naba Nil
|Art-Theatre
|Manipur
|34.
|Tripuraneni Hanuman Chowdary
|Civil Service
|Telangana
|35.
|T.K. Viswanathan
|Civil Service
|Haryana
|36.
|Kanwal Sibal
|Civil Service
|Delhi
|37.
|Birkha Bahadur Limboo Muringla
|Literature & Education
|Sikkim
|38.
|Eli Ahmed
|Literature & Education
|Assam
|39.
|Dr. Narendra Kohli
|Literature & Education
|Delhi
|40.
|Prof. G. Venkatasubbiah
|Literature & Education
|Karnataka
|41.
|Akkitham Achyuthan Namboothiri
|Literature & Education
|Kerala
|42.
|Kashi Nath Pandita
|Literature & Education
|Jammu & Kashmir
|43.
|Chamu Krishna Shastry
|Literature & Education
|Delhi
|44.
|Harihar Kripalu Tripathi
|Literature & Education
|Uttar Pradesh
|45.
|Michel Danino
|Literature & Education
|Tamil Nadu
|46.
|Punam Suri
|Literature & Education
|Delhi
|47.
|VG Patel
|Literature & Education
|Gujarat
|48.
|V Koteswaramma
|Literature & Education
|Andhra Pradesh
|49.
|Balbir Dutt
|Literature & Education-Journalism
|Jharkhand
|50.
|Bhawana Somaaya
|Literature & Education-Journalism
|Maharashtra
|51.
|Vishnu Pandya
|Literature & Education-Journalism
|Gujarat
|52.
|Dr. Subroto Das
|Medicine
|Gujarat
|53.
|Dr. (Smt.) Bhakti Yadav
|Medicine
|Madhya Pradesh
|54.
|Dr. Mohammed Abdul Waheed
|Medicine
|Telangana
|55.
|Dr. Madan Madhav Godbole
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|56.
|Dr. Devendra Dayabhai Patel
|Medicine
|Gujarat
|57.
|Prof. Harkishan Singh
|Medicine
|Chandigarh
|58.
|Dr. Mukut Minz
|Medicine
|Chandigarh
|59.
|Arun Kumar Sharma
|Others-Archaeology
|Chhattisgarh
|60.
|Sanjeev Kapoor
|Others-Culinary
|Maharashtra
|61.
|Meenakshi Amma
|Others-Martial Art
|Kerala
|62.
|Genabhai Dargabhai Patel
|Others-Agriculture
|Gujarat
|63.
|Chandrakant Pithawa
|Science & Engineering
|Telangana
|64.
|Prof. Ajoy Kumar Ray
|Science & Engineering
|West Bengal
|65.
|Chintakindi Mallesham
|Science & Engineering
|Andhra Pradesh
|66.
|Jitendra Nath Goswami
|Science & Engineering
|Assam
|67.
|Daripalli Ramaiah
|Social Work
|Telangana
|68.
|Girish Bhardwaj
|Social Work
|Karnataka
|69.
|Karimul Hak
|Social Work
|West Bengal
|70.
|Bipin Ganatra
|Social Work
|West Bengal
|71.
|Nivedita Raghunath Bhide
|Social work
|Tamil Nadu
|72.
|Appasaheb Dharmadhikari
|Social Work
|Maharashtra
|73.
|Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal
|Social Work
|Punjab
|74.
|Virat Kohli
|Sports-Cricket
|Delhi
|75.
|Shekar Naik
|Sports-Cricket
|Karnataka
|76.
|Vikasa Gowda
|Sports-Discus Throw
|Karnataka
|77.
|Deepa Malik
|Sports-Athletics
|Haryana
|78.
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Sports-Athletics
|Tamil Nadu
|79.
|Dipa Karmakar
|Sports-Gymnastics
|Tripura
|80.
|P R Shreejesh
|Sports-Hockey
|Kerala
|81.
|Sakshi Malik
|Sports-Wrestling
|Haryana
|82.
|Mohan Reddy Venkatrama Bodanapu
|Trade & Industry
|Telangana
|83.
|Imrat Khan (NRI/PIO)
|Art-Music
|USA
|84.
|Anant Agarwal (NRI/PIO)
|Literature & Education
|USA
|85.
|H.R. Shah (NRI/PIO)
|Literature & Education-Journalism
|USA
|86.
|Late (Smt.) Suniti Solomon (Posthumous)
|Medicine
|Tamil Nadu
|87.
|Asoke Kumar Bhattacharyya (Posthumous)
|Others-Archaeology
|West Bengal
|88.
|Dr. Mapuskar (Posthumous)
|Social Work
|Maharashtra
|89.
|Anuradha Koirala (Foreigner)
|Social Work
|Nepal
(With PTI inputs)