Sharad Pawar, MM Joshi Get Padma Vibhushan; Padma Shri for Rio Stars

New Delhi: India cricket captain Virat Kohli, Olympic heroes Sakshi Malik and Dipa Karmakar, silver medal-winning paralympian Deepa Malik and singer Kailash Kher were among over 70 personalities awarded the prestigious Padma Shri this year.

The Padma Bhushan was awarded to seven people, including Thailand's Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. Journalist and political satirist Cho Ramaswamy was conferred the posthumously.

The Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, was conferred on NCP chief Sharad Pawar, BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi and singer KJ Yesudas among seven awardees. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister of and BJP veteran Sunder Lal Patwa and former Lok Sabha speaker PA Sangma were awarded posthumously.

Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, will not be conferred on anybody this year.

Among the other awardees in the Padma Vibhushan category were Prof Udipi Ramachandra Rao, former Chairman of ISRO, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, spiritual master, yogi and mystic who has 70 lakh volunteers across the world.

The number of Padma awardees this year is 89, which includes seven recipients each for Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan. Out of this, 19 of the awardees are women. The list also includes five persons from the category of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs and six posthumous awardees.

For the first time, the Padma list does not include any Bollywood actor.

Yoga Guru Swami Niranjanananda Saraswati, father of laparoscopic surgery in India Tehemton Udwadia, Grammy awardee and Hindustani classical instrumentalist Vishwa Mohan Bhat, Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhron were among seven people selected for Padma Bhushan.

Well known endocrinologist M M Godbole, film critic Bhawana Somaaya, Farsi writer K N Pandita and French historian Michel Danino were among others who were selected for Padma Shri awards. The government had received 18,000 nominations this time out of which 4,000 were submitted online.

Here's the complete list of awardees:

PADMA VIBHUSHAN Name Field State 1. K J Yesudas Art-Music Kerala 2. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Others-Spiritualism Tamil Nadu 3. Sharad Pawar Public Affairs Maharashtra 4. Murli Manohar Joshi Public Affairs Uttar Pradesh 5. Prof. Udipi Ramachandra Rao Science & Engineering Karnataka 6. Late Sunder Lal Patwa (Posthumous) Public Affairs Madhya Pradesh 7. Late PA Sangma Public Affairs Meghalaya (Posthumous) PADMA BHUSHAN Name Field State 8. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt Art-Music Rajasthan 9. Prof. (Dr.) Devi Prasad Dwivedi Literature & Education Uttar Pradesh 10. Tehemton Udwadia Medicine Maharashtra 11. Ratna Sundar Maharaj Others-Spiritualism Gujarat 12. Swami Niranjana Nanda Saraswati Others-Yoga Bihar 13. H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn (Foreigner) Literature & Education Thailand 14. Late Cho Ramaswamy (Posthumous) Literature & Education –Journalism Tamil Nadu Padma Shri Name Field State 15. Basanti Bisht Art-Music Uttarakhand 16. Chemanchery Kunhiraman Nair Art-Dance Kerala 17. Aruna Mohanty Art-Dance Odisha 18. Bharathi Vishnuvardhan Art-Cinema Karnataka 19. Sadhu Meher Art-Cinema Odisha 20. T K Murthy Art-Music Tamil Nadu 21. Laishram Birendrakumar Singh Art-Music Manipur 22. Krishna Ram Chaudhary Art-Music Uttar Pradesh 23. Baoa Devi Art-Painting Bihar 24. Tilak Gitai Art-Painting Rajasthan 25. Dr. Prof. Aekka Yadagiri Rao Art-Sculpture Telangana 26. Jitendra Haripal Art-Music Odisha 27. Kailash Kher Art-Music Maharashtra 28. Parassala B Ponnammal Art-Music Kerala 29. Sukri Bommagowda Art-Music Karnataka 30. Mukund Nayak Art-Music Jharkhand 31. Purushottam Upadhyay Art-Music Gujarat 32. Anuradha Paudwal Art-Music Maharashtra 33. Wareppa Naba Nil Art-Theatre Manipur 34. Tripuraneni Hanuman Chowdary Civil Service Telangana 35. T.K. Viswanathan Civil Service Haryana 36. Kanwal Sibal Civil Service Delhi 37. Birkha Bahadur Limboo Muringla Literature & Education Sikkim 38. Eli Ahmed Literature & Education Assam 39. Dr. Narendra Kohli Literature & Education Delhi 40. Prof. G. Venkatasubbiah Literature & Education Karnataka 41. Akkitham Achyuthan Namboothiri Literature & Education Kerala 42. Kashi Nath Pandita Literature & Education Jammu & Kashmir 43. Chamu Krishna Shastry Literature & Education Delhi 44. Harihar Kripalu Tripathi Literature & Education Uttar Pradesh 45. Michel Danino Literature & Education Tamil Nadu 46. Punam Suri Literature & Education Delhi 47. VG Patel Literature & Education Gujarat 48. V Koteswaramma Literature & Education Andhra Pradesh 49. Balbir Dutt Literature & Education-Journalism Jharkhand 50. Bhawana Somaaya Literature & Education-Journalism Maharashtra 51. Vishnu Pandya Literature & Education-Journalism Gujarat 52. Dr. Subroto Das Medicine Gujarat 53. Dr. (Smt.) Bhakti Yadav Medicine Madhya Pradesh 54. Dr. Mohammed Abdul Waheed Medicine Telangana 55. Dr. Madan Madhav Godbole Medicine Uttar Pradesh 56. Dr. Devendra Dayabhai Patel Medicine Gujarat 57. Prof. Harkishan Singh Medicine Chandigarh 58. Dr. Mukut Minz Medicine Chandigarh 59. Arun Kumar Sharma Others-Archaeology Chhattisgarh 60. Sanjeev Kapoor Others-Culinary Maharashtra 61. Meenakshi Amma Others-Martial Art Kerala 62. Genabhai Dargabhai Patel Others-Agriculture Gujarat 63. Chandrakant Pithawa Science & Engineering Telangana 64. Prof. Ajoy Kumar Ray Science & Engineering West Bengal 65. Chintakindi Mallesham Science & Engineering Andhra Pradesh 66. Jitendra Nath Goswami Science & Engineering Assam 67. Daripalli Ramaiah Social Work Telangana 68. Girish Bhardwaj Social Work Karnataka 69. Karimul Hak Social Work West Bengal 70. Bipin Ganatra Social Work West Bengal 71. Nivedita Raghunath Bhide Social work Tamil Nadu 72. Appasaheb Dharmadhikari Social Work Maharashtra 73. Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal Social Work Punjab 74. Virat Kohli Sports-Cricket Delhi 75. Shekar Naik Sports-Cricket Karnataka 76. Vikasa Gowda Sports-Discus Throw Karnataka 77. Deepa Malik Sports-Athletics Haryana 78. Mariyappan Thangavelu Sports-Athletics Tamil Nadu 79. Dipa Karmakar Sports-Gymnastics Tripura 80. P R Shreejesh Sports-Hockey Kerala 81. Sakshi Malik Sports-Wrestling Haryana 82. Mohan Reddy Venkatrama Bodanapu Trade & Industry Telangana 83. Imrat Khan (NRI/PIO) Art-Music USA 84. Anant Agarwal (NRI/PIO) Literature & Education USA 85. H.R. Shah (NRI/PIO) Literature & Education-Journalism USA 86. Late (Smt.) Suniti Solomon (Posthumous) Medicine Tamil Nadu 87. Asoke Kumar Bhattacharyya (Posthumous) Others-Archaeology West Bengal 88. Dr. Mapuskar (Posthumous) Social Work Maharashtra 89. Anuradha Koirala (Foreigner) Social Work Nepal

