Sharad Pawar, MM Joshi Get Padma Vibhushan; Padma Shri for Rio Stars

News18.com

First published: January 25, 2017, 6:02 PM IST | Updated: 16 mins ago
BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi; NCP chief Sharad Pawar

New Delhi: India cricket captain Virat Kohli, Olympic heroes Sakshi Malik and Dipa Karmakar, silver medal-winning paralympian Deepa Malik and singer Kailash Kher were among over 70 personalities awarded the prestigious Padma Shri this year.

The Padma Bhushan was awarded to seven people, including Thailand's Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. Journalist and political satirist Cho Ramaswamy was conferred the posthumously.

The Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, was conferred on NCP chief Sharad Pawar, BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi and singer KJ Yesudas among seven awardees. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister of and BJP veteran Sunder Lal Patwa and former Lok Sabha speaker PA Sangma were awarded posthumously.

Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, will not be conferred on anybody this year.

Among the other awardees in the Padma Vibhushan category were Prof Udipi Ramachandra Rao, former Chairman of ISRO, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, spiritual master, yogi and mystic who has 70 lakh volunteers across the world.

The number of Padma awardees this year is 89, which includes seven recipients each for Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan. Out of this, 19 of the awardees are women. The list also includes five persons from the category of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs and six posthumous awardees.

For the first time, the Padma list does not include any Bollywood actor.

Yoga Guru Swami Niranjanananda Saraswati, father of laparoscopic surgery in India Tehemton Udwadia, Grammy awardee and Hindustani classical instrumentalist Vishwa Mohan Bhat, Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhron were among seven people selected for Padma Bhushan.

Well known endocrinologist M M Godbole, film critic Bhawana Somaaya, Farsi writer K N Pandita and French historian Michel Danino were among others who were selected for Padma Shri awards. The government had received 18,000 nominations this time out of which 4,000 were submitted online.

Here's the complete list of awardees:

PADMA VIBHUSHAN
NameFieldState
1.K J YesudasArt-MusicKerala
2.Sadhguru Jaggi VasudevOthers-SpiritualismTamil Nadu
3.Sharad PawarPublic AffairsMaharashtra
4.Murli Manohar JoshiPublic AffairsUttar Pradesh
5.Prof. Udipi Ramachandra RaoScience & EngineeringKarnataka
6.Late Sunder Lal Patwa (Posthumous)Public AffairsMadhya Pradesh
7.Late PA SangmaPublic AffairsMeghalaya
(Posthumous)
PADMA BHUSHAN
NameFieldState
8.Vishwa Mohan BhattArt-MusicRajasthan
9.Prof. (Dr.) Devi Prasad DwivediLiterature & EducationUttar Pradesh
10.Tehemton UdwadiaMedicineMaharashtra
11.Ratna Sundar MaharajOthers-SpiritualismGujarat
12.Swami Niranjana Nanda SaraswatiOthers-YogaBihar
13.H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn (Foreigner)Literature & EducationThailand
14.Late Cho Ramaswamy (Posthumous)Literature & Education –JournalismTamil Nadu
Padma Shri
NameFieldState
15.Basanti BishtArt-MusicUttarakhand
16.Chemanchery Kunhiraman NairArt-DanceKerala
17.Aruna MohantyArt-DanceOdisha
18.Bharathi VishnuvardhanArt-CinemaKarnataka
19.Sadhu MeherArt-CinemaOdisha
20.T K MurthyArt-MusicTamil Nadu
21.Laishram Birendrakumar SinghArt-MusicManipur
22.Krishna Ram ChaudharyArt-MusicUttar Pradesh
23.Baoa DeviArt-PaintingBihar
24.Tilak GitaiArt-PaintingRajasthan
25.Dr. Prof. Aekka Yadagiri RaoArt-SculptureTelangana
26.Jitendra HaripalArt-MusicOdisha
27.Kailash KherArt-MusicMaharashtra
28.Parassala B PonnammalArt-MusicKerala
29.Sukri BommagowdaArt-MusicKarnataka
30.Mukund NayakArt-MusicJharkhand
31.Purushottam UpadhyayArt-MusicGujarat
32.Anuradha PaudwalArt-MusicMaharashtra
33.Wareppa Naba NilArt-TheatreManipur
34.Tripuraneni Hanuman ChowdaryCivil ServiceTelangana
35.T.K. ViswanathanCivil ServiceHaryana
36.Kanwal SibalCivil ServiceDelhi
37.Birkha Bahadur Limboo MuringlaLiterature & EducationSikkim
38.Eli AhmedLiterature & EducationAssam
39.Dr. Narendra KohliLiterature & EducationDelhi
40.Prof. G. VenkatasubbiahLiterature & EducationKarnataka
41.Akkitham Achyuthan NamboothiriLiterature & EducationKerala
42.Kashi Nath PanditaLiterature & EducationJammu & Kashmir
43.Chamu Krishna ShastryLiterature & EducationDelhi
44.Harihar Kripalu TripathiLiterature & EducationUttar Pradesh
45.Michel DaninoLiterature & EducationTamil Nadu
46.Punam SuriLiterature & EducationDelhi
47.VG PatelLiterature & EducationGujarat
48.V KoteswarammaLiterature & EducationAndhra Pradesh
49.Balbir DuttLiterature & Education-JournalismJharkhand
50.Bhawana SomaayaLiterature & Education-JournalismMaharashtra
51.Vishnu PandyaLiterature & Education-JournalismGujarat
52.Dr. Subroto DasMedicineGujarat
53.Dr. (Smt.) Bhakti YadavMedicineMadhya Pradesh
54.Dr. Mohammed Abdul WaheedMedicineTelangana
55.Dr. Madan Madhav GodboleMedicineUttar Pradesh
56.Dr. Devendra Dayabhai PatelMedicineGujarat
57.Prof. Harkishan SinghMedicineChandigarh
58.Dr. Mukut MinzMedicineChandigarh
59.Arun Kumar SharmaOthers-ArchaeologyChhattisgarh
60.Sanjeev KapoorOthers-CulinaryMaharashtra
61.Meenakshi AmmaOthers-Martial ArtKerala
62.Genabhai Dargabhai PatelOthers-AgricultureGujarat
63.Chandrakant PithawaScience & EngineeringTelangana
64.Prof. Ajoy Kumar RayScience & EngineeringWest Bengal
65.Chintakindi MalleshamScience & EngineeringAndhra Pradesh
66.Jitendra Nath GoswamiScience & EngineeringAssam
67.Daripalli RamaiahSocial WorkTelangana
68.Girish BhardwajSocial WorkKarnataka
69.Karimul HakSocial WorkWest Bengal
70.Bipin GanatraSocial WorkWest Bengal
71.Nivedita Raghunath BhideSocial workTamil Nadu
72.Appasaheb DharmadhikariSocial WorkMaharashtra
73.Baba Balbir Singh SeechewalSocial WorkPunjab
74.Virat KohliSports-CricketDelhi
75.Shekar NaikSports-CricketKarnataka
76.Vikasa GowdaSports-Discus ThrowKarnataka
77.Deepa MalikSports-AthleticsHaryana
78.Mariyappan ThangaveluSports-AthleticsTamil Nadu
79.Dipa KarmakarSports-GymnasticsTripura
80.P R ShreejeshSports-HockeyKerala
81.Sakshi MalikSports-WrestlingHaryana
82.Mohan Reddy Venkatrama BodanapuTrade & IndustryTelangana
83.Imrat Khan (NRI/PIO)Art-MusicUSA
84.Anant Agarwal (NRI/PIO)Literature & EducationUSA
85.H.R. Shah (NRI/PIO)Literature & Education-JournalismUSA
86.Late (Smt.) Suniti Solomon (Posthumous)MedicineTamil Nadu
87.Asoke Kumar Bhattacharyya (Posthumous)Others-ArchaeologyWest Bengal
88.Dr. Mapuskar (Posthumous)Social WorkMaharashtra
89.Anuradha Koirala (Foreigner)Social WorkNepal

(With PTI inputs)

