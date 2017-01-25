Sharad Yadav Remains Defiant on ‘Sexist’ Comment, NCW Issues Notice

New Delhi: Senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav on Wednesday defended his comment comparing a woman’s ‘honour’ to a vote and claimed he has said nothing wrong.

"I have said nothing wrong. People should love daughters as much as votes. Only then the country will progress," Yadav said.

The National Commission for women (NCW) has issued a notice the leader for his comments. Earlier, National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Lalitha Kumaramangalam said a notice will be issued to him asking him to appear before the commission.

Also Read: Sharad Yadav Says Daughter's Honour Not Bigger Than Vote

"Over and over he has done it. It has nothing has to do with politics. There are so many people like with him who demean women. We feel very strongly about it," Lalitha said.

Addressing a gathering of party workers in Bihar capital Patna on Tuesday, Yadav had said, “Beti Ki Izzat Se Vote Ki Izzat Badi Hai (The honour of vote is much above a daughter’s honour).”

"People are misinterpreting it. This is incorrect. I only said vote is the driving force of the constitution. Everybody has a different perspective of things. I can't help it," Yadav said, defending himself.

Yadav further clarified his remarks and said, “There is a saying that vote and beti are both important Only then the country will progress.”