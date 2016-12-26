Share Info on 'Benami' Properties with PMO: Babulal Gaur
File photo of Madhya Pradesh Minister Babulal Gaur. (Getty Images)
Bhopal: Veteran BJP leader and former MP Chief Minister Babulal Gaur on Monday called upon party workers to
gather information of 'benami' properties of politicians, bureaucrats and industrialists and share the same with Prime Minister's office (PMO).
"I want all including the BJP workers to share the information of 'benami' properties or any such transactions with the PMO. This is a collective responsibility," Gaur told PTI.
Gaur said he would himself gather such information and share with the PMO as he believes that war against corruption is not against any specific party but against those hoarding black money.
"If party workers have any information, they should share it, even if it is of benami properties of BJP leaders.
This is not about BJP, Congress or others," Gaur added.
The former Chief Minister said the people should come out with such information about bureaucrats, contractors, leaders and others. "All such people should be exposed," he added.
Gaur, 86, was forced to resign from the state cabinet in June this year after BJP set cut-off age limit at 75 for the ministers to serve in the government.
