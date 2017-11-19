Shashi Tharoor Tweets up Storm With Pun on Miss World Manushi Chhillar

What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017

How sexist and disrespectful and misogynistic to compare a woman to chillar...Is this the real @ShashiTharoor ? — Anjali (@anjalimpm) November 19, 2017

Sir, Chillarr are a brave community (Jats) please do not make fun of a community just for fun. You are a Tharoor not a Thor!! @cmohry @OfficeOfRG @DrKumarVishwas — Anuj Trivedi (@trivedianuzzz) November 19, 2017

Plz don't make fun of the girl who made us proud...



👎👎👎 — Rishita Mishra (@rishitamishr) November 19, 2017

What the heck, Shashi! I know you are being sarcastic. But this sarcasm tastes really bad. I feel this demeans Manushi Chhillar! — Tiger Anand J Singh (@Beingdaring1) November 19, 2017

Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i've separately praised. Please: Chill! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor landed in a tweet storm on Sunday for his pun on Manushi Chhillar, who was crowned Miss World 2017 on Saturday.With the tweet, Tharoor was targeting the Narendra Modi government and the demonetisation decision. But he had to face the ire of social media users, who thought it was not in good taste.“What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!” Tharoor wrote, equating Chhillar with its literal meaning – coins.But Twitter was not impressed with his efforts, with many asking him not to make fun of the girl who made the nation proud.Tharoor also received summons from the National Commission of Women for the “derogatory and degrading tweet”. NCW chief Rekha Sharma said she had asked the Congress MP to tender an apology, but did not receive any response.Tharoor, eventually, did apologise. He said it was a light-hearted tweet and he meant no offense to Chhillar.“Guess the pun is the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i've separately praised. Please: Chill!” he wrote.After the apology, NCW also reconsidered its summons. Speaking to CNN-News18, Sharma said it is good that Tharoor has aplogised, but she would still like to talk to him on the issue. “This is not a joke, it can’t be light hearted... will he say something similar about a girl from his family?” she asked.