Sheena Bora Case: Indrani, Peter Mukerjea Charged With Murder, Criminal Conspiracy

New Delhi: A special CBI court in Mumbai on Tuesday began trial and framed charges against prime accused Indrani Mukerjea and her husband and former media baron Peter Mukerjea in the sensational Sheena Bora murder case.

Both Indrani and Peter have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy by the CBI court. Indrani's ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna has also been booked for abetting Sheena's murder.

The court heard the arguments of Indrani, Peter and Sanjeev and asked them to consult their advocate and say if they are pleading guilty or not to charges framed against them. All three accused pleaded not guilty in writing. Peter went to the witness box and said he wants to put his version of the case on the next date. Judge said that he will get a chance once all the evidence is submitted.

The accused are consulting with their lawyers now and next trial in the high-profile case has been scheduled for February 1, 2017.

Speaking to media, Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said," Minimum punishment in the case is life imprisonment. The next procedure will be for the prosecution to prove the charges."

Indrani, Khanna and Shyamvar Rai (Indrani's driver and co-accused) have been accused of strangling 24-year-old Sheena — Indrani's daughter from a previous relationship whom she passed off as her sister — in a car on April 24, 2012. Her burnt body was dumped in a bag in the forests in Raigad district near Mumbai.

Shyamvar was made an approver in the sensational case and has reportedly given details of how the crime was committed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the probe from Mumbai Police in 2016.

The trio was arrested in August 2015, while Peter was arrested on November 19, 2015.

According to CBI's chargesheet, the murder was the fallout of a financial dispute in the family. Sheena's relationship with Rahul, Peter's son from an earlier marriage, had reportedly led to fears within the family that she would gain control of a major portion of the wealth after marriage.

Trial was set to begin in the Sheena Bora murder case on October 5, 2016, more than a year after Indrani was arrested for allegedly killing daughter Sheena Bora in 2012.

Sheena, an executive working for Mumbai Metro One based in Mumbai, went missing on April 24, 2012. In August 2015, Mumbai Police arrested Indrani, Sanjeev Khanna, and Shyamvar Rai for allegedly abducting and killing her and subsequently burning her corpse.

