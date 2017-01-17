Sheena Bora Murder Case: A Timeline of Events

New Delhi: Sheena Bora, an executive working for Mumbai Metro One based in Mumbai, went missing on April 24, 2012. In August 2015, Mumbai Police arrested mother Indrani, father Peter Mukerjea, Indrani's ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, and driver Shyamvar Rai for allegedly abducting and killing her and subsequently burning Sheena's corpse.

Here are some important dates of the sensational murder case:

April 24, 2012: Sheena Bora resigns, goes on leave of absence.

May 23, 2012: Police find a decomposed body in Pen, Raigad district

August 25, 2015: Indrani Mukherjea arrested by Mumbai Police.

August 26, 2015: Indrani's ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna arrested in Kolkata

August 30, 2015: Indrani, Sanjeev and Shyam taken to pen to recreate crime scene.

September 1, 2015: Siddhartha Das confesses that he is Sheena's biological father.

September 2, 2015: Peter and Indrani brought face to face.

September 3, 2015: Indrani admits to ‘role,’ say cops, lawyer says bid to bias.

September 10, 2015: Cops find an email sent by Indrani to Sheena and Mikhail

September 18, 2015: Case transferred to CBI by Maharashtra government

September 30, 2015: CBI lodges FIR against Indrani, Sanjeev and Shyam

October 2, 2015: Indrani Mukherjea rushed to JJ Hospital, Mumbai

November 19, 2015: CBI arrests Peter Mukerjea along with filing chargesheets against Indrani, ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and Shyamvar Rai.

February 16, 2016: CBI files chargesheet against Peter Mukerjea.

October 21, 2016: CBI files second supplementary chargesheet in a special CBI court in Mumbai.

December 19, 2016: CBI began arguing on framing of charges against the accused.