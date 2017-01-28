Sheena Bora Murder Case: Rahul Mukerjea Defends Peter, Blames Indrani

New Delhi: Peter Mukerjea's son Rahul Mukerjea on Saturday took to twitter on Saturday defending Peter and putting the blame for Sheena Bora's murder on Indrani Mukerjea.

"The narrative that points to Peter's involvement, is absolutely incorrect and has very unfairly been publicised as the only narrative, and without a fair and balanced counter," he said.

To all concerned, Ref: Sheena Bora Now that the investigation is complete and the trial is starting, it is (cont) https://t.co/qhe8WKnapc — rahulmukerjea (@rahulmukerjea) January 28, 2017

Putting the blame on Indrani, he said, "Indrani had introduced Sheena and Mikhail as her siblings to everyone, including Peter. Indrani obviously didn't want it to be revealed that they were her children."

Rahul and Sheena were in relationship which Indrani allegedly disapproved of. Sheena disappeared in 2012, and Indrani told Rahul and Peter that she was in the US. The murder came to light in 2015 when Mumbai Police arrested Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and her driver Shyamvar Pinturam Rai, for allegedly abducting and killing her, subsequently burning her corpse. Khanna and Rai confessed to the crime.

Rahul claimed that the fact that Sheena and Mikhail were Indrani's children was always kept a secret from Peter and he did not find out till the murder came to light. He also claimed that she had given strict instructions to the two of them to maintain her version and never tell anyone the truth.

He had earlier claimed that Sheena had told him the truth about her relationship with Indrani. "When Sheena and I tried to tell Peter about this lie, he asked Indrani and she strongly refuted it, insisting this was not true and that they were in fact her siblings and not her children," Rahul said.

"Indrani would have then been extremely angry with Sheena for disobeying her most important instruction and undermining her," he added.

Furthermore, he alleged, "Peter was never allowed, by Indrani, to visit Guwahati to meet her parents as that would have led to him becoming aware of the truth about Indrani's past and her kids."

"Evidently, there was no financial motive. Whatever Indrani may have done, was for her own personal reasons. Peter was clearly not involved," Rahul said.