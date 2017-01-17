Sheena Bora Murder Case: Sections Under Which Accused Are Charged

A special CBI court in Mumbai on Tuesday framed charges against TV honcho Peter Mukerjea, his wife Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjiv Khanna, Indrani's ex-husband, in connection with the sensational murder of Sheena Bora.

The CBI in its chargesgheet argued Indrani Mukherjea killed her own daughter and that Peter knew about Sheena's murder plot.

Indrani, Khanna and Rai have been accused of strangling 24-year-old Sheena — Indrani's daughter from a previous relationship whom she passed off as her sister — in a car on April 24, 2012.

Here are the sections under which the court charged the accused.

Section 364 in The Indian Penal Code

364. Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder.—Whoever kidnaps or abducts any person in order that such person may be murdered or may be so disposed of as to be put in danger of being mur¬dered, shall be punished with 1[imprisonment for life] or rigor¬ous imprisonment for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine

Section 302 in The Indian Penal Code

302. Punishment for murder.—Whoever commits murder shall bepunished with death, or 1[imprisonment for life], and shall also be liable to fine.

Section 307 in The Indian Penal Code

307. Attempt to murder.—Whoever does any act with such intention or knowledge, and under such circumstances that, if he by that act caused death, he would be guilty of murder, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine; and if hurt is caused to any person by such act, the offender shall be liable either to 1[imprisonment for life], or to such punishment as is herein before mentioned. Attempts by life convicts.—2[When any person offending under this section is under sentence of 1[imprisonment for life], he may, if hurt is caused, be punished with death.

Section 120B in The Indian Penal Code

1[120B. Punishment of criminal conspiracy.—

(1) Whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death, 2[imprisonment for life] or rigorous imprisonment for a term of two years or upwards, shall, where no express provision is made in this Code for the punishment of such a conspiracy, be punished in the same manner as if he had abetted such offence.

(2) Whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy other than a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable as aforesaid shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term not exceeding six months, or with fine or with both.]