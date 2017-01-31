Sheena Bora Murder: So Who Influenced Probe in 2012, Asks Peter's Son Rahul
(R to L) Indrani Mukerjea, Rahul Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea
Mumbai: Peter Mukerjea's son Rahul Mukerjea on Tuesday took to twitter and asked if there was anything more to the case which he didn't know about, hours after IPS officer Rakesh Maria said in an interview to a news agency that "Influential and wealthy people" kept the murder under wraps for close to three years.
Questioning the investigators, Rahul's tweet asked, "So who exactly influenced the probe in 2012?? Is Maria (then Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria) referring to Indr (Indrani Mukerjea) having spoken to Bharti (then joint police commissioner Deven Bharti)? Or is there more to this? Why the secrecy?
Bharti and Maria had both supervised the Sheena Bora murder case at different point in time after the crime was unearthed by the Khar police station in 2015.
Rahul and Sheena were reportedly in relationship which was opposed by Indrani. In 2012, Sheena disappeared, and Indrani told Rahul and Peter that she was in the US.
This is not for the first time when Rahul took twitter to make his point about the case. On January 28, defending his father Rahul tweeted, "The narrative that points to Peter's involvement, is absolutely incorrect and has very unfairly been publicised as the only narrative, and without a fair and balanced counter," he had said.
"Indrani had introduced Sheena and Mikhail as her siblings to everyone, including Peter. Indrani obviously didn't want it to be revealed that they were her children" Rahul had revealed
He had also uploaded a letter – marked to PMO and President Pranab Mukjerjee - defending his father and sought their intervention for a fair probe.
