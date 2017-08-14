She's a Mother And a Bus Conductor. Here's How She Steers Both
Alia, who works as a bus conductor at Sangareddy Depot with TSRTC, has her toddler tagging along with her – every day.
Alia Jehan issuing tickets to passengers with her toddler in tow.
Hyderabad: When Alia Jehan goes about doing the job of a bus conductor in Medak’s Sangareddy Depot, her dark brown satchel is not the only thing clinging to her.
Accompanying her every day is her baby daughter whom she also feeds in the TSRTC bus.
Alia carries her daughter on her shoulders as she issues tickets to passengers who are initially surprise on seeing the conductor with a baby. Surprise then gives way to admiration for a mother’s courage.
"Mine was an inter-religious marriage so we don’t have any family support. There is nobody to take care of my child at home, so I get her along. Even my husband takes our elder son along to work,” said Alia.
A B.Com graduate, Alia had requested officials to give her office work for some time but she was told there was no vacancy. The officials did help by putting her on an Express bus service as compared to the ordinary one.
"As I was on leave to take care of my child, I missed the opportunity to become regularised. Now, I am back to work, hopefully I’ll be regularised soon," said the mother.
