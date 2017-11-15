Shia Law Board Slams Shia Waqf Board, Says Mediation In Ayodhya Dispute A Publicity Stunt

Even as stakeholders in the Babri Masjid-Ramjanmabhoomi dispute continue to refuse mediation, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and the Shia Waqf Board has said that their attempts at playing mediator is neither a publicity stunt nor is it politically motivated.While Sri Sri met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow on Wednesday, the Shia Personal Law Board clarified that the Board does not agree to the claims made by the Shia Waqf Board. The Board has said that the recent claims made by Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi are a publicity stunt.Speaking to News18, All India Shia Personal Law Board member, Maulana Yasoob Abbas said, “Settlement is good, but how can you say that you are giving up the mosque land? A mosque is the house of Allah and the All India Shia Personal Law Board is certainly not ready to give up the mosque land. The Board certainly does not agree to what Waseem Rizvi or the Shia Waqf Board has claimed.”On Monday, Waseem Rizvi and Sri Sri held a meeting on the Ayodhya issue after the former met saints in Ayodhya and leaders of the Akhada Parishad in Allahabad.Soon after his meeting, Rizvi, along with Narendra Giri, announced that the reconciliation was done. He further declared Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya, while the mosque will be constructed in the Muslim-dominated Ayodhya-Faizabad area.Slamming the sudden mediation initiatives from people who are not a party in the case, Shia Personal Law Board Member, Maulana Yasoob Abbas said, “Whenever December 6 approaches, people come up with several formulas out of nowhere and then disappear as quickly. If the matter is not solved by the Supreme Court this time, then again next year people will spring up with new formulas of mediation. It is more of a publicity stunt than a noble initiative.”The stakeholders in the Ayodhya case slammed both Waseem Rizvi and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. They have questioned the intentions of the two as none of them is a party in the case.Haji Mehboob, a party in the Ayodhya dispute said, “Who is Waseem Rizvi to speak on the issue? What kind of negotiations is he talking about? Why should we or anyone speak to him in this case? Only four to five stakeholders out of the original 21 are still alive. Waseem Rizvi is just trying to grab media attention.”