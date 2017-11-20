Shia Waqf Board Passes Resolution to Construct Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

: Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi on Monday presented a draft for the construction of Ram mandir in Ayodhya on the disputed Babri Masjid land, despite not being a party to the case. President of All India Akhada Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri, who is also not a party to the dispute, was also present on the occasion.Rizvi, once a close aide of Samajwadi leader Azam Khan, briefed the media saying, “There is no meaning of building a mosque now at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Instead, a Mosque dedicated to peace and brotherhood should be built in Lucknow.”“We have made a draft in which it has been clearly said that now Shia Waqf Board will not claim the disputed land, and now the land belongs to the side favouring construction of Ram Mandir. We have already submitted this draft to the Supreme Court on November 18,” he added.Main points of Shia Waqf Board draft:1) The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board is ready to take back the claim on the entire disputed land in the interest of the nation.2) The Hindu society should construct a grand Ram Mandir. There will be no objection from the board in future.3) The UP Government should allocate 1-acre Nazul land in front of Hussainabad Clock Tower in Lucknow to Shia Muslims. For this, the board has also filed the application in writing to the UP government.4) If the land is allocated by the government, Shia Board will set up a committee for the construction of a new mosque and the expenses will be borne by the board itself.5) The Board believes that the name of the mosque being built in Lucknow will not be named after any Mughal Emperor or descendants. The name of this mosque will be kept by the Masjid-e-Aman, in order to spread the message of brotherhood and peace across the country.