Shimla, Manali Wrapped in Snow, Treat for Tourists

Shimla: Shimla and Manali wrapped in white blankets of snow are a treat for tourists in Himachal Pradesh. Both tourist spots received some more snowfall on Monday, a weather official said.

The government has advised motorists to check local road conditions before travelling to higher reaches in the hills as there are chances of heavy snowfall till Tuesday.

The residents in the state capital here shivered as icy winds along with snow kept the minimum temperature at minus 0.3 degree Celsius, while Manali remained at zero degree.

"High-altitude areas of Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Kinnaur, Sirmaur and Shimla districts have been experiencing moderate to heavy snow since Saturday night," a Met official said.

Tourist destinations Narkanda, some 65 km from here, experienced more snowfall, giving skiers a chance to enjoy the sport.

Manali's nearby Solang ski slopes and Dalhousie in Chamba district, too were covered in snow.

Rains lashed lower areas of Himachal Pradesh in Dharamsala, Palampur, Solan, Nahan, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur and Mandi, bringing down the temperatures.