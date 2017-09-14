Shinzo Abe in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi, Abe Vow Fight Against Pakistan-based Terror Groups in Joint Statement

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for live updates:
India and Japan signed MoU on international academic and sports exchange between Sports Authority of India and Nippon Sports Science University. The two countries also signed a MoU between Department of Biotechnology and National Institute of Advanced Science & Technology. A MoU on the promotion of cooperation in research-related activities has also been signed.
CLICK TO READ | Why Shinzo Abe Needed This India Visit More Than PM Modi
It is clear that if Shinzo Abe wants a third term beyond 2018, he could do with all the help he gets. And who better to turn to than his old pal Narendra Modi?
Visuals of PM Modi and Shinzo Abe at Dandi Kuteer:
#BREAKING – After #BulletTrain launch, PM Modi and Shinzo Abe pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Dandi Kutir in Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/gCinpM0LGQ— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 14, 2017
"Today, Japan has proved that it's one of India's closest friends. Those who knew America's history, know that it was only after Railways came into the country that it changed their society and lives. Look at Japan, who ravaged the country was after the second world war and how it changed it around after bullet trains were inducted in 1964," says PM Narendra Modi.
"Japan is glad to be part of the Make in India project. Japanese companies are also serious about India's pledge to make in India. Japan will share the highest level of security protocols of the Shinkansen. India and Japan's relationship has now grown to a special strategic global partnership," says Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.
"Namaskar. (sic) Today begins a new stage in our relationship and my happiness sees no bounds. We can see a brighter future ahead for both countries. After the second world war, we rebuild our country and in 1950's, everyone came together to build a high-speed railway — Shinkansen. The bullet train brought prosperity to Japan. PM Modi is a visionary leader, who is building a new India. There are over a 100 engineers from Japan who are already working in India," says Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.
"This project will not only revolutionise India's railways but also bring in huge employment opportunities. I would like to thank Shinzo Abe for helping out with the funds for this project. Many people criticised the introduction of Rajdhani but now it is the train everyone wants to travel in. I ask PM Narendra Modi and Shinzo Abe to travel to Mumbai in the bullet train's inaugural run," says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
"I was born in the same year as Japan's first bullet train was launched — 1964. 30 years back, Maruti and Suzuki's collaboration brought a revolution to India's car industry and today, another Indo-Japan collaboration will revolutionise the Indian Railway system," says Railways Minister Piyush Goyal
CLICK TO READ | Bullet Train Can Take You From Mumbai to Ahmedabad in Two Hours: All You Need to Know
The Indian Railways network is the largest in the world and yet, it does not have a high-speed train. Colloquially referred to simply as "Bullet Train", this train will be able to achieve an average speed of over 250 kmph.
RECAP | Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said the fare of the high-speed bullet train would be "affordable for all". "We will certainly keep it (the fare) affordable. If passengers pay less for a flight ticket, why would they travel by the bullet train? So, we have to be competitive," said Goyal. Meanwhile, officials said working out the fare details was premature at this stage, but added that the bullet train would have two categories of seats — executive and economy — with the prices comparable with the base AC 2-tier fare of the Rajdhani Express. They said in the initial days, around 1.6 crore people were expected to travel by the bullet train annually, adding that by 2050, around 1.6 lakh commuters should travel by the high-speed train on a daily basis.
-
13 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup PAK vs WXI 174/620.0 overs /oversWorld XI beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
-
12 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup PAK vs WXI 197/520.0 overs /oversPakistan beat World XI by 20 runs
-
07 - 09 Sep, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy WI vs ENG 123/1057.3 overs 194/1052.5 oversEngland beat West Indies by 9 wickets
-
06 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 170/720.0 overs 174/319.2 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
-
04 - 07 Sep, 2017 | Australia in Bangladesh BAN vs AUS 305/10113.2 overs 377/10119.5 oversAustralia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets