Shinzo Abe in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi Thanks Japan, Dedicates Bullet Train to 'New India'

Sep 14, 2017 8:33 am (IST)

The Congress on Wednesday raised questions over Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state visit to Ahmedabad and not the country's national capital and hoped it would not be used for political purposes in view of the forthcoming Gujarat assembly elections. Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said it was "quixotic" that Abe was not being hosted in Delhi. "We do not want to transgress propriety by commenting on a state visit but it is rather quixotic that the Prime Minister of a country as important as Japan, who is almost India's strategic partner in many respects, is strangely not even being hosted in Delhi," he said. He hoped a state visit was not being used for "political purposes" in view of the elections in Gujarat, slated to be held later this year. "With an election in Gujarat around the corner, it does raise a question — and I hope this is not the case — that a state visit is actually being used for political purposes because the manner in which it is structured is rather awkward," he told reporters here.