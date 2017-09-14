Shinzo Abe in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi Thanks Japan, Dedicates Bullet Train to 'New India'

Visuals of PM Modi and Shinzo Abe at Dandi Kuteer:
#BREAKING – After #BulletTrain launch, PM Modi and Shinzo Abe pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Dandi Kutir in Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/gCinpM0LGQ— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 14, 2017
"Today, Japan has proved that it's one of India's closest friends. Those who knew America's history, know that it was only after Railways came into the country that it changed their society and lives. Look at Japan, who ravaged the country was after the second world war and how it changed it around after bullet trains were inducted in 1964," says PM Narendra Modi.
"Japan is glad to be part of the Make in India project. Japanese companies are also serious about India's pledge to make in India. Japan will share the highest level of security protocols of the Shinkansen. India and Japan's relationship has now grown to a special strategic global partnership," says Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.
"Namaskar. (sic) Today begins a new stage in our relationship and my happiness sees no bounds. We can see a brighter future ahead for both countries. After the second world war, we rebuild our country and in 1950's, everyone came together to build a high-speed railway — Shinkansen. The bullet train brought prosperity to Japan. PM Modi is a visionary leader, who is building a new India. There are over a 100 engineers from Japan who are already working in India," says Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.
"This project will not only revolutionise India's railways but also bring in huge employment opportunities. I would like to thank Shinzo Abe for helping out with the funds for this project. Many people criticised the introduction of Rajdhani but now it is the train everyone wants to travel in. I ask PM Narendra Modi and Shinzo Abe to travel to Mumbai in the bullet train's inaugural run," says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
"I was born in the same year as Japan's first bullet train was launched — 1964. 30 years back, Maruti and Suzuki's collaboration brought a revolution to India's car industry and today, another Indo-Japan collaboration will revolutionise the Indian Railway system," says Railways Minister Piyush Goyal
The Indian Railways network is the largest in the world and yet, it does not have a high-speed train. Colloquially referred to simply as "Bullet Train", this train will be able to achieve an average speed of over 250 kmph.
RECAP | Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said the fare of the high-speed bullet train would be "affordable for all". "We will certainly keep it (the fare) affordable. If passengers pay less for a flight ticket, why would they travel by the bullet train? So, we have to be competitive," said Goyal. Meanwhile, officials said working out the fare details was premature at this stage, but added that the bullet train would have two categories of seats — executive and economy — with the prices comparable with the base AC 2-tier fare of the Rajdhani Express. They said in the initial days, around 1.6 crore people were expected to travel by the bullet train annually, adding that by 2050, around 1.6 lakh commuters should travel by the high-speed train on a daily basis.
The Congress on Wednesday raised questions over Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state visit to Ahmedabad and not the country's national capital and hoped it would not be used for political purposes in view of the forthcoming Gujarat assembly elections. Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said it was "quixotic" that Abe was not being hosted in Delhi. "We do not want to transgress propriety by commenting on a state visit but it is rather quixotic that the Prime Minister of a country as important as Japan, who is almost India's strategic partner in many respects, is strangely not even being hosted in Delhi," he said. He hoped a state visit was not being used for "political purposes" in view of the elections in Gujarat, slated to be held later this year. "With an election in Gujarat around the corner, it does raise a question — and I hope this is not the case — that a state visit is actually being used for political purposes because the manner in which it is structured is rather awkward," he told reporters here.
The project is a joint venture between Indian Railways and Japanese firm Shinkansen Technology. The total estimated cost is Rs. 1.08 lakh crore for the first rail link. Japan has agreed to give a soft loan to India, which will fund 81% of the entire project. According to the Ministry of Railways, such a loan from a body such as the World Bank would carry an interest of 5-7% with a repayment period of 25-35 years. However, the Japanese loan comes at an interest rate of 0.1% and India can repay it over a period of 50 years. The Indian government went as far as to say this loan was “tantamount to a grant”. The government of India will directly bear the rest of the cost. The project is expected to generate employment as well since over 20,000 people will be employed during the construction and they will be used for similar projects in the future. Around 300 Indian Railway employees are currently being trained in Japan and an additional 4,000 will be trained at a High Speed Rail Training Institute at Vadodara, which will be operational by 2020.
Currently, a train journey between Mumbai and Ahmedabad can take anywhere between 7-8 hours. With the bullet train, passengers will be able to travel this distance in around 2-3 hours. If the train stops only at select stations, it will cover the distance in 2 hours and 7 minutes. If it stops at all 12 stations, it will take 2 hours and 58 minutes. The total distance of this high-speed rail link will be 508 kms. The bulk of this link, 351 kms, will run through the state of Gujarat – the PM’s home state – while 156 kms will run through the state of Maharashtra. A brief track of 2 kms will also pass through the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
The bullet train will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad and will be linked by a total of 12 stations. The train will stop at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati stations. The Mumbai station will be underground while all others will be elevated.
The government has promised that the first ‘Bullet train’ will run in less than five years. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project received cabinet approval in 2015 and within two years, construction has already begun. The government had earlier set a deadline of December 2023. However, newly appointed Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Monday announced that the government had advanced the date of completion by more than a year. Goyal said the Bullet Train will make its first trip from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on August 15, 2022 – when India completes 75 years of independence.
The groundbreaking ceremony for India's first bullet train from Mumbai to Ahmedabad will be held today. So, how fast is the bullet train? Colloquially referred to simply as “Bullet Train”, this train will be able to achieve an average speed of over 250 kmph. While it was designed to run at a maximum speed of 350 kmph, it will have the capability of achieving an operational maximum speed of 320 kmph. Presently available in 15 countries around the globe, it will be among the top ten fastest trains in the world. The fastest, however, remains the Maglev which runs in Shanghai, China at a speed of 430 kmph.
