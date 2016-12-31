Shirdi: Devotee Donates Gold Plate Weighing 1.200 Kg at Saibaba Temple
File photo of Shree Saibaba, Shirdi.
Shirdi: A Chhattisgarh-based devotee on Saturday donated a gold thali (a dining plate) weighing 1.200 kg to Shree Saibaba to be used for daily 'aarati' and pooja, Sachin Tambe one of trustees said.
However, the devotee has requested the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) to keep his name secret, said Tambe.
He said there was no impact of note-bandi (demonetisation) on SSST's donations as during cash-counting held yesterday Rs 75 lakh were collected in the box in one day.
"Of Rs 75 lakh, an amount of Rs 1 lakh comes from the scrapped notes, while remaining amount of Rs 74 lakh is in the form of legal tender," said the trustee.
