Shiv Sainiks Shut Down Over 500 Meat Shops in Gurgaon for Navratri

Shiv Sena workers have forced over 500 meat shops in Gurgaon to shut down for Navratri. The incident happened on Thursday."We have served notices to every meat and chicken shop. This time we have not served notices to restaurants such as KFC and others, which serve chicken, as it is not seen openly. One will have to face consequences in case he does not follow instructions," general secretary and spokesperson of Shiv Sena Gurgaon wing Ritu Raj told PTI.Not just the meat shops, Shiv Sena workers also served notices to non-vegetarian food outlets, asking them to shut business till the nine-day Navratra festival is over.The Sena workers assembled at Palam Vihar and forced shut down of meat markets in Surat Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Sector 5 and 9, Pataudi Chowk, Jacobpura, Sadar Bazaar, Khandsa Anaj Mandi, bus stand, DLF area, Sohna and Sector 14 market."We had on Tuesday served a memorandum to Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh demanding shutting down of raw meat shops for the next 9 days in view of Navratras but the district administration did not direct the meat shop owners to shut down," Raj said.A senior police officer told PTI, "We are looking into the matter and no one is authorised to take law into their own hands. If the shops were forcefully shut down by the workers of Shiv Sena, we will take strict against them and are awaiting for a complaint to be registered in this regard."