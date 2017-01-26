Shiv Sena Ends Suspense Over BJP Alliance, To Contest Civic Polls Alone

Mumbai: Putting an end to speculation over the possibility of an alliance with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for elections to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his party will contest the upcoming elections to municipal corporations and Zilla Parishads on its own.

The talks within the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, comprising BJP and Shiv Sena, had reached an impasse in the past few days.

They (BJP) have many gundas in their party but we don't have gundas, we have mawlas (sainik): Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/AtAMjbGFlN — ANI (@ANI_news) January 26, 2017

If someone is sad about our wish to make BMC corruption free,then no compromise from our side. We'll bring in transparency:Kirit Somaiya,BJP pic.twitter.com/Oz3b52sfDB — ANI (@ANI_news) January 26, 2017

"I am ready to go solo, the Shiv Sainiks are ready to go solo. I want strong foot-soldiers with me who have the courage to launch a frontal attack and not back-stab. Once I have taken my decision, I do not want anybody to question it," Thackeray said while addressing a gathering of party workers.

"If you promise to stand by me, I have taken the decision to go solo in Maharashtra. I will not go to anybody's door with a begging bowl for an alliance and won't be at anybody's mercy. I have decided that there will be no alliance for any of the municipal corporation or Zilla Parishad polls," Thackeray said.

Elections to MCGM and other municipal corporations in the state including Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur and Nagpur are to be held on February 21.

(With PTI inputs)