Shiv Sena parliamentarian Arvind Sawant had written to former Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu more than two years ago seeking a new foot overbridge at the Elphinstone Railway station in Mumbai.At least 22 people lost their lives and over 30 were injured in a rush hour stampede on Friday morning. The tragedy struck the business district when crowds tried to leave a narrow railway bridge connecting two stations after heavy rain lashed Mumbai.The Sena MP had sought intervention seeking another 12-feet wide foot over-bridge connecting Western and Central lines to accommodate the heavy rush at the two stations.Responding to Sawant’s concerns over Elphinstone Road, Prabhu had assured him that construction of the new bridge, connecting Western Railway and Central Railway after extension of Platform No 1 and 2 towards north side by 100 metres, was under "positive consideration" of the Ministry.In the letter dated 20 February, 2015, Prabhu wrote, “It has been a tough year for the Indian Railways because of the adverse effects of the global slowdown. Even in these challenging times, Railway works in your constituency are under our positive consideration.”Speaking to CNN-News18 after the stampede, Sawant said the last response he received from Prabhu was in 2016. “Nothing on bridge done till date,” he said.Read Prabhu’s full letter below: