Shivaji Memorial Live: Note Ban Decisive Step Against Corruption, Says Modi

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday performed Bhoomi poojan and Jal poojan for the ambitious sea memorial dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj coming up in the Arabian Sea, around 1.5 km from Mumbai shoreline at Marine Drive.

Modi took a hovercraft from Girgaum Chowpatty to the island to lay the foundation stone.

Proposed on around 15-hectare Island, the memorial will be as high as 210 metres and the total cost of the project is Rs 3,600 crore.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have detained several fishermen who were demonstrating against the project.

Prior to his arrival, the PM tweeted from Delhi: "I am honoured to be getting the opportunity to perform the bhoomipujan of Shiv Smarak."

