Shivaji Memorial Live: Note Ban Decisive Step Against Corruption, Says Modi

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday performed Bhoomi poojan and Jal poojan for the ambitious sea memorial dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj coming up in the Arabian Sea, around 1.5 km from Mumbai shoreline at Marine Drive.
Modi took a hovercraft from Girgaum Chowpatty to the island to lay the foundation stone.
Proposed on around 15-hectare Island, the memorial will be as high as 210 metres and the total cost of the project is Rs 3,600 crore.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have detained several fishermen who were demonstrating against the project.
Prior to his arrival, the PM tweeted from Delhi: "I am honoured to be getting the opportunity to perform the bhoomipujan of Shiv Smarak."
Stay tuned for LIVE Updates.
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at the MMRDA ground pic.twitter.com/PTnGFOrg28— ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016
Massive crowd welcomes and awaits to hear from PM @narendramodi and CM @Dev_Fadnavis at MMRDA grounds, BKC.#ShivSmarak pic.twitter.com/WSfihqnQtz— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) December 24, 2016
#ShivSmarak will be an engineering marvel & would create visual motivational impact and to make this iconic structure as knowledge centre. pic.twitter.com/QwV40NQ3GH— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 24, 2016
Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi at the Jal Pujan for Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial; poses with the onboard crew. pic.twitter.com/ixgMpZYxzW— ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016
The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the middle of Arabian Sea pic.twitter.com/j6mk8s5yMH— ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016
#WATCH PM Narendra Modi onboard a hovercraft performs Jal Pujan for Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/debHkcLRgE— ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016
PM Narendra Modi performs Jal Pujan for Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/1CVCDQPc4y— ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016
Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi reaches Girgaum Chowpatty, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maha CM also present #ShivajiMemorial pic.twitter.com/48RsZGyHiC— ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016
My aim is to make India a developed country in one generation: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/VgOpdBoTFo— ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016
Maharashtra: The true measure of success is the impact in villages, not the impact in Dalal Street or Lutyens’ Delhi: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/vsRBRY7lLb— ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016
We have made progress and improved ease of doing business. FDI has now reached record levels: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/pNErRptKGU— ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016
Maharashtra: PM Modi inaugurates the new campus of National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) in Raigad pic.twitter.com/eq38bz1440— ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016
Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Raigad, to inaugurate new campus of National Institute of Securities Markets in Panvel, shortly pic.twitter.com/t0CUkpM1ac— ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/0lHQThrF09— ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016
Mumbai: Preparations underway for PM Narendra Modi's arrival; will lay foundation stone of #ShivajiMemorial and other projects pic.twitter.com/wTelgaySjM— ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016
It is not a BJP function, it is a govt function; all alliance partners must be taken along: Manisha Kayande, Shiv Sena #ShivajiMemorial pic.twitter.com/ZUGUX4I6EZ— ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016