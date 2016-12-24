LIVE NOW
Shivaji Memorial Live: Note Ban Decisive Step Against Corruption, Says Modi

News18.com | December 24, 2016, 5:14 PM IST
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday performed Bhoomi poojan and Jal poojan for the ambitious sea memorial dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj coming up in the Arabian Sea, around 1.5 km from Mumbai shoreline at Marine Drive.

Modi took a hovercraft from Girgaum Chowpatty to the island to lay the foundation stone.

Proposed on around 15-hectare Island, the memorial will be as high as 210 metres and the total cost of the project is Rs 3,600 crore.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have detained several fishermen who were demonstrating against the project.

Prior to his arrival, the PM tweeted from Delhi: "I am honoured to be getting the opportunity to perform the bhoomipujan of Shiv Smarak."

Dec 24, 2016 5:19 pm (IST)

 

PM Modi during his speech at Mumbai:

* This is not a ordinary fight

* Wont spare the corrupt

* Will punish those who killed the system

* Indians ready to suffer for longer good

* Note ban decisive step against corruption

* Will clean the system

* Wont stop the fight until the system gets clean

 

 


Dec 24, 2016 5:12 pm (IST)

People of Maharashtra backed demonetisation in recent polls: PM Modi


Dec 24, 2016 5:06 pm (IST)

'Vikaas' should be sustainable, and should offer opportunity to the poor to empower themselves: PM Modi


Dec 24, 2016 5:02 pm (IST)

Shivaji Maharaj remained a torchbearer of good governance: PM Modi


Dec 24, 2016 5:00 pm (IST)

Shivaji Maharaj was a multifaceted personality. So many aspects of his personality inspire us: PM Modi in Mumbai


Dec 24, 2016 4:57 pm (IST)

Even in the midst of struggle, Shivaji Maharaj remained a torchbearer of good governance: PM Modi


Dec 24, 2016 4:48 pm (IST)


Uddhav Thackeray, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Udyan Raje Bhosle, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also present here.


Dec 24, 2016 4:45 pm (IST)


PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for two metro corridors and other projects at the MMRDA Grounds


PM Modi at Shiv Smarak with CM Fadnavis  and Uddhav Thackrey


This year we are advancing the date of the budget: PM Modi


Dec 24, 2016 1:24 pm (IST)

Those who profit from financial markets must make a fair contribution to nation-building through taxes: PM Modi


Dec 24, 2016 1:23 pm (IST)

SEBI should work for closer linkage between spot markets like e-NAM and derivatives markets to benefit farmers: PM  Modi


Dec 24, 2016 1:22 pm (IST)

We have a long way to go, our stock markets needs to raise capital in innovative ways for agricultural sector: PM Modi


Dec 24, 2016 1:21 pm (IST)

Government is keen to encourage start-ups. Stock markets are essential for the start-up ecosystem: PM Modi


Financial markets can play an important role in the modern economy. However history has shown that financial markets can also do damage if not properly regulated: PM Modi


Demonitisation is only short term pain for a long term gain: PM Modi in Raigad


We will not shy away from taking difficult decision for the benefit of the country. Demonetisation is one such decision: PM Modi


In less than 3 years, this government has transformed the economy: PM Modi


Our critics have also acknowledged the speed of our progress: PM Modi


India is been seen as bright spot. To see how far we've travelled we should look back to 2012-13 when the currency was falling sharply: PM Modi


India was considered the weakest among BRICS nations, this government has strengthened the economy: PM Modi


PM Modi speaking at the inauguration of new campus of National Institute of Securities Markets in Raigad 


Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the 'Shiv Smarak' will not only be the tallest memorial in the country, but in the entire world. He had thanked Modi for "making it possible."


The main feature of the Shivaji memorial, slated to cost Rs 3,600 crore, will be a 192-metre-tall statue of the iconic Maratha king


