If not all, most of Madhya Pradesh’s roads are better than those in the US. This is what Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, undeterred by all the criticism and rebuke he has been subjected to for his comparisons of American roads with that of MP, had to say after his return from the US on Sunday.“My views should be taken in a positive light,” Chouhan said at the State Hanger as he returned from the United States on Sunday evening.“I had said that after seeing the roads of the Washington airport,” Chouhan clarified his earlier statement. Quoting a survey, he claimed that 92 per cent roads in Washington DC are in a poor state.He added that several studies have shown that roads at the Washington airport are in a bad condition. “The Super Corridor between Indore and Bhopal is superior to the Washington roads,” he said.Chouhan also did not spare the opposition Congress for showing Madhya Pradesh roads in a poor light after Congress leaders flooded the social media with pictures of MP roads in a pitiable condition.The CM said that that pictures of some by-lanes won’t make all MP roads bad.Soon after his tall claims about the roads of Madhya Pradesh, social media exploded with funny comments, while Congress and other political parties took no time to grab the opportunity and accuse Chouhan of lying on foreign soil.Chouhan stood by his earlier statement and added that the state has taken some major steps to develop the roads since 2003 and that MP has roads of global standards.“I went to the US for branding Madhya Pradesh,” Chouhan said.CM claimed that the state would organize an investment conclave called ‘Friends of MP’ in Indore between January 3 and 4 to further boost the prospects of MP.Coming back from the US, Chouhan also talked about the various the investment proposals that he discussed during his trip to the US including a Rs 800 crore investment promised by a lading group.