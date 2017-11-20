Shivraj Singh Chouhan Delivers His Verdict Before Censor Board, Bans Padmavati in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday banned the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati in the state, saying the film “tampers” with history.Chouhan made the announce after meeting a delegation of Rajput leaders, including the members of Karni Sena which has led violent protests against the film based on legendary queen Rani Padmini.Chouhan said that a film which has "distorted facts" about Rajput queen Padmavati and shows or says anything to disrespect her, will not be released in Madhya Pradesh."The insult will not be tolerated," Chouhan said, eliciting a rousing applause from the audience.He said even if the movie is passed by the Censor Board for release in the country, it won't make it to the screens in the state.The timing of Chouhan’s announcement is surprising since the censor board is yet to certify the film and Viacom18, the producers of Padmavati, have deferred its release, reiterating that it was a cinematic masterpiece capturing "Rajput valour, dignity and tradition in all its glory".The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has said the application from the makers was "incomplete". On Saturday, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi had expressed disappointment over the film being screened for some journalists, who said there was nothing in it to hurt anyone's sentiments.Several threats have been made against Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone, who plays the titular role. Shahid Kapoor stars as her husband Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khilji. The Karni Sena has even alleged that the movie was financed from Dubai.